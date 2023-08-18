Posted in: Fox, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, fox news, opinion, trump, Tucker Carlson

FOX "News" Exes Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson Plan Debate Night Date?

According to a report from CNN, Donald Trump is looking to skip FOX "News'" GOP debate next week for an interview with Tucker Carlson. Ouch.

Could FOX "News" be getting some stiff competition from two of its exes next Wednesday during its live 2024 Republican Presidential Debate? If sources close to ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump, who spoke to CNN, are to be believed, that's the case. And it looks like Trump will be stepping out with none other than ex-FOX "News" propaganda machine, Tucker Carlson. Awkward! While there had been rumblings for some time that Trump was expecting to skip the debate (more on that in a minute), CNN and The New York Times had been reporting that there were alternate rumblings of a one-on-one interview between Trump and Carlson that air around the same time as the FOX "News" debate.

FOX "News" Isn't Making Trump Look Pretty Enough

Apparently, Donald Trump isn't feeling the kind of love from FOX "News" that he used to get – taking to his ironically-named social media cesspool to whine about how… wait for it… the alleged news network keeps making him look like "the big 'orange' one" in the images they use to cover him. "Why doesn't Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot. They just won't do it! Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big 'orange' one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they're not. Just like 2016 all over again… And then they want me to debate!"

A couple of problems. First, good luck finding any kind of legit poll that backs Trump's claims about "beating Biden, by a lot" – while many say just the opposite (like this reporting from the not-exactly-liberal The New York Post). Second… we can't believe we're about to defend FOX "News," but here we are… we're thinking that they probably want Trump to debate because it's a Republican debate on August 23rd, and he's the frontrunner. That's kind of how it's supposed to work. The bigger question is why Trump is too afraid to take part in it.

