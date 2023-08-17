Donald Trump Wants FOX "News" to Make Him Look Pretty – Oh, So Pretty

Posted in: Fox, NBC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, fox news, opinion, trump

With Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Ron DeSantis eating up a lot of our editorial times over the past few days, we feel like we haven't been giving ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump enough attention. So to make up for lost time, we've got two quick updates on MSNBC's ratings "wet dream" to pass along – from how FOX "News" has been annoying him lately to how he's looking to push off one of his days in court until 2026 because … so many court dates, so little time… am I right?!

FOX "News" Isn't Making Trump Look Pretty Enough: Apparently, Donald Trump isn't feeling the kind of love from FOX "News" that he used to get – taking to his ironically-named social media cesspool to whine about how… wait for it… the alleged news network keeps making him look like "the big 'orange' one" in the images they use to cover him. "Why doesn't Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot. They just won't do it! Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big 'orange' one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they're not. Just like 2016 all over again… And then they want me to debate!"

A couple of problems. First, good luck finding any kind of legit poll that backs Trump's claims about "beating Biden, by a lot" – while many say just the opposite (like this reporting from the not-exactly-liberal The New York Post). Second… we can't believe we're about to defend FOX "News," but here we are… we're thinking that they probably want Trump to debate because it's a Republican debate on August 23rd, and he's the frontrunner. That's kind of how it's supposed to work. The bigger question is why Trump is too afraid to take part in it.

Trump Wants to Wait Until After the Election Before Being Tried for Trying to Subvert an Election: On Thursday, Donald Trump's legal team filed a request to US District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, DC, to have special counsel Jack Smith's criminal election subversion case against Trump pushed to… wait for it… 2026. "The government's objective is clear: to deny President Trump and his counsel a fair ability to prepare for trial. The Court should deny the government's request," wrote Trump's people in response to Smith proposing a January 2024 start.

One of their biggest arguments? How can Trump prepare for a January 2024 trial when he has so many other court cases he needs to prep for along with this one? "President Trump must prepare for each of these trials in the coming months. All are independently complex and will require substantial work to defend. Several will likely require President Trump's presence at some or all trial proceedings," the legal folks argued. "Without question, President Trump's obligation to diligently prepare for this case does not end because of other pending matters. However, the Court may, and should, consider the practical effects these parallel prosecutions will have on President Trump's ability to meet the extraordinarily brief deadlines the government proposes."

