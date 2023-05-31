FOX "News," James Van Der Beek Remind Us Why We're Pacey Fans Nothing like the combo of TikTok, FOX "News" & Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek to remind us why we've been Pacey fans for years...

Great news, FOX "News" acolytes! It appears the rumored "news channel" may have found their new medical expert the next time they convene… THE LEAGUE OF PAINFULLY ORDINARY D-LISTERS! Little Nicky star Rob Schneider! Zapped! star Scott Baio! OBAMAGATE : The Movie star Dean Cain! Mediocre actors… Ho! By the way – on a side note? All of those films I just named are actually real – even Cain's. Of course, we're talking about Dawson's Creek star and 1999 MTV Movie Awards winner James Van Der Beek, who decided he was just too outraged over the fact that President Joe Biden might not debate his Democratic opponents during the 2024 campaign. Now, I know what you're thinking. "But if that happens, then whatever will I do with all of that tinfoil I ordered in honor of Robert F. Kennedy and Marianne Williamson, Ray?" I feel your pain – but sometimes, those are the sacrifices we have to make for a workable sense of sanity.

In a TikTok video that we're not going to post (so if you're here for that, then you might want to turn back now), Van Der Beek apparently gets morally outraged over the idea of there not being debates. So much so that he feels the need to take shots at Biden's age & his mental faculties, Vice-President Kamala Harris & approval ratings… you know, things like that. Does he take shots at Trump for also bringing up skipping debates – as Trump did back in April? Of course not! Why complicate a fake outrage with a little bit of the truth?

Now, this is where all of YOU come in – because I'd rather beat myself to death with my own laptop than spend another second in Van Der Beek's brain. I'm going to need all of you to share with me (in the comments section below) all of the videos that Van Der Beek made where he's raging about there not being a strong gun control policy – because polls show that gun control is "the will of the people" – and Van Der Beek makes it clear that he's all about "the will of the people." And then there's Donald Trump! I mean, I'm sure Van Der Beek is just waiting to post those videos celebrating all of the right-wing militia trash being sentenced for attempting to overthrow the U.S. government that Trump riled up a few years back. In fact – now that I think about it – can someone share the videos or posts where he's condemning what went down on January 6th as a treasonous act? Because right now, we've never been prouder to be a Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson) fan…

