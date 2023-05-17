FOX "News" Supports Laura Ingraham (Just Maybe Not in Prime Time?) FOX "News" issued a new statement apparently in support of Laura Ingraham - but do they still support her remaining in prime time?

So when is a statement of support not quite a statement of support? When it's a statement from FOX "News" pushing back on reports that primetime puppet Laura Ingraham was being squeezed out of prime time, with some rumblings having Ingraham going the way of Tucker Carlson. It all started earlier today with an item from The Drudge Report. What was being reported was that one programming scenario being considered would see Sean Hannity oozing his way into the 8 pm slot, with the rest of the line-up populated by living, breathing rejected Rorschach test card answer Jesse Watters and the worst late-night host on right now (and he's the only one who's on), Greg Gutfeld. In that scenario, there wouldn't be a time slot for Ingraham (with Gutfeld's late-night dumpster fire too popular to move). That means that Ingraham would have to angle (you're welcome) for a timeslot during weekdays or on the weekends. Ouch.

For their part, FOX "News" had this to say on the report earlier today: "No decision has been made on a new primetime line-up, and there are multiple scenarios under consideration." But now, the alleged news channel is offering a new statement supporting Ingraham – we guess? "Reports based on various tweets by left-wing activists are wildly inaccurate — Laura Ingraham, the top-rated woman in cable news, is now and will continue to be a prominent host and integral part of the Fox News lineup," read the statement. Except… do you know what's missing? That statement would've been a lot more powerful if it included the phrase,"… an integral part of the Fox News primetime lineup." Because right now, that statement could mean that FOX "News" supports Ingraham having a weekend 5 am morning show. Of course, we're guessing that Carlson would be more than happy to have Ingraham join him on that Twitter public access show of his that he's putting together as we speak – so there's that.