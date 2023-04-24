FOX "News" Viewers Let Brian Kilmeade Know He's No Tucker Carlson FOX "News" viewers let FOX & Friends' Brian Kilmeade know on Twitter that he's no Tucker Carlson (which is a compliment in the real world).

Earlier today – less than a week after FOX "News" reached a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over the latter's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit to the tune of $787.5 million – it appeared it was time for a major shoe to drop. Because the news went out that FOX "News" and primetime minister of propaganda Tucker Carlson (aka, every sleazy big bad in early John Cusack films) were parting ways. In fact… that's exactly what Rupert Murdoch's people had to say. "Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and, prior to that, as a contributor." Now, based on the rumblings that have been rumblings around since the news hit, it seems like FOX "News" may have "parted ways" with Carlson before Carlson knew he was being "parted" from. Because Carlson sounded like he would be back on Monday when he signed off last week, and it sure seemed like all roads were running to a show tonight. Instead, viewers were treated to… wait for it… Brian Kilmeade, one of the three-headed beasts that host the morning show FOX & Frauds… Friends (along with… seriously, who cares).

And here's the tweet Kilmeade sent out letting everyone know that they can join him during Carlson's timeslot instead… right? I mean… the viewers are faithful to FOX "News" and not Carlson… right? Well, not based on the responses that tweet received from a number of the Carlson faithful.

Join me tonight at 8 pm! — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) April 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Some folks thought that Kilmeade should've used the time to come to Carlson's defense ("Don't be that guy, Brian. You know what they did was wrong. You can't fill those shoes. If you're gonna sit in that seat and you want any chance at winning any favor at all, you better call that situation out for what it is and be more honest than you ever have been"). Others kept it more direct with a crapload of "Nopes," as well as a diverse selection of "Nah," "Nah, dog," "NO,"Not a snowball's chance in hell," "Sorry dude you guys are toast," a ton of laughing or seriously laughing emojis, and more than enough memes & GIFs to get through to Kilmeade & FOX "News" that they have a news channel civil war on their hands. And trust me, the last thing Murdoch & FOX "News" want is OAN or NewsNation actually getting real viewership numbers. Because once those numbers rise above the average number of people I have in my bed at any one time, FOX "News" is going to have a serious identity crisis on its Gollum-like hands. But don't feel too down. It could be worse. you could be Kilmeade reading the responses he's getting on Twitter… BECAUSE THAT S**T IS HYSTERICAL! Seriously. Check 'em out. It's gleefully therapeutic.