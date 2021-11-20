Sergio Aragonés' Groo The Wanderer Optioned For TV And Film

Borys Kit at the Hollywood Reporter, reports that Sergio Aragonés Groo the Wanderer, the Conan-inspired comic book comedy has been optioned as an animated film or TV show by the entrepreneur Josh Jones. Setting up the production company to adapt Groo, that quotes the character;'s catchphrase in its name Did I Err Productions with his partner Scott Nocas. Jones is an investor in venture capitalism, cryptocurrency and airlines. Which sound just the kind of character who might be parodied by Sergio and scripter Mark Evanier in the Groo comic books. All four will be executive producers on the project, with projects and finance being prepared for streaming services and global distribution.

Groo The Wanderer, as a comic book celebrating its 40th year, has been published by more publishers than any other comic book title, including Pacific, Eclipse, Marvel, Epic, Image Comics, and Dark Horse. An earlier proponent as a creator-owned comic book in 1982, this has allowed Aragones and Evanier to take the book from publisher to publisher as the mood of the comics industry has twisted and turned.

The comic shows a dim-witted but naturally skilled warrior, wandering from town to town looking for work, food, a place to sleep and a place to fight. With a large cast of characters, he is almost universally loathed and feared, as he brings doom and disaster to all around him, though remains an innocent in himself. I've been a big fan since I started picking up the Marvel version in the big eighties and the issue cover above is my favourite, which depicts a perfect environmental microcosm playing out on an isolated island with everything working in balanced perfection. Until Groo turns up, sticks his oar in, and watches as the entire natural order crashes and burns around gim. It is a perfect comic book, and if the filmmakers were looking for a story to start with, The Island of Felicidad has to be a contender.