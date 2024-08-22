Posted in: Fox, Sports, TV | Tagged: fox, Fox Sports 1, Skip Bayless

FOX Sports Rolls Out FS1 Mornings Revamp: Breakfast Ball, The Facility

Kicking off this fall, here's what you need to know about FOX Sports' revamp to FS1's morning lineup, Breakfast Ball and The Facility.

Well, it looks like change is in the air this fall over at FOX Sports' FS1 – with the sports network unveiling its plans for its post-Skip Bayless era. Later this year, Breakfast Ball and The Facility will be taking over mornings – with The Herd with Colin Cowherd, First Things First, and a revamped Speak (with longtime FS1 contributor and media personality Joy Taylor, Super Bowl champion Keyshawn Johnson, and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce) rounding out the day. One quick programming note for Breakfast Ball – even before it debuts. For the show's first week, it will air live at 12:00 PM ET on FS1. The following week (beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3), the show will move to its regular time slot at 8:00 to 10:00 AM ET.

"FS1 is evolving around a dynamic roster of sports talk personalities, and we couldn't be more excited for what's ahead," shared Charlie Dixon, Executive Vice President and Head of Content, FS1, when the new lineup was first announced. "From early morning to late afternoon, viewers can look forward to an array of compelling sports discussions, expert analysis, and exclusive interviews, all designed to keep sports enthusiasts informed and entertained throughout the day." Here's a look at the revised FS1 rundown, followed by official overviews for the two new shows – including names such as Craig Carton, Mark Schlereth, Danny Parkins, Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, James Jones, and Chase Daniel.

"Breakfast Ball" (8:00 – 10:00 AM ET): Breakfast Ball, featuring one of sports talk's best-known voices, Craig Carton, alongside co-hosts Mark Schlereth and Danny Parkins, debuts live from New York City on Monday, Aug. 26. Tackling sports' most enticing stories each weekday morning, Carton, newly inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame and a veteran morning show voice, joins forces with Schlereth, a FOX NFL game analyst since 2017 and three-time Super Bowl winner, and FS1 newcomer Parkins, a standout Chicago sports radio personality, where he consistently hosted one of the city's highest-rated shows.

"The Facility" (10:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET): Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, The Facility takes over, featuring Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, James Jones, and Chase Daniel. Live from Los Angeles, the four former football stars with 36 combined professional seasons take on sports from all angles as Acho, a #1 New York Times Bestselling author and two-time Emmy winner, anchors the show alongside former Philadelphia Eagles teammate McCoy, a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler. Jones, a former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver, and FS1's new addition, Daniel, a two-time Heisman Trophy Award finalist and longtime NFL quarterback, round out the cast, offering their distinctive opinions from the desk each weekday.

