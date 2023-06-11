Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: frasier, kelsey grammer, paramount plus, preview

Frasier: Kelsey Grammer Talks Return, Working with Nicholas Lyndhurst

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer discusses returning for the sequel series and working with co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst (Only Fools and Horses).

As fans await news on when Paramount+ and series star & EP Kelsey Grammer's series return as Dr. Frasier Crane will hit streaming screens, Grammer is offering some insight into what viewers can expect from the upcoming streaming series. "He's lived a kind of a parallel life with me. Now we've found our way back to one another," Grammer shared during an interview with UK's Times. "This character, who is obviously fictional, has a life outside of mine that is just as believable and palpable as the one I've actually lived —and I'm good at playing him. We were funny together." When Frasier does make his way back east, he'll have a friendly face from his academic days waiting for him. Nicholas Lyndhurst's (Only Fools and Horses) Alan Cornwall is Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor. British, boozy, and larger than life, Alan has an intellect on par with Frasier's—if only he ever felt like using it. Alan's mischievous streak might be just what Frasier could use to shake up his routine, while Frasier's thoughtful guidance might help Alan find some of the direction he's been missing in his own life. "Nick and I fell in love when we were doing 'Man of La Mancha' together [at the London Coliseum in 2019]," Grammer shared when discussing how Lyndhurst came to join the sequel series. "I warned them in America. I said, 'Wait until this guy gets here. You'll be doing a scene with him, and suddenly you realize he's just run off with it.' He's an extraordinary actor, a dear friend. And I am so pleased he's part of it."

Paramount+'s Frasier Revival: Who's Who?

The series represents the next chapter in Frasier's life – a chapter that will include new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill), with legendary director & television creator James Burrows (Cheers, Night Court) tapped to direct the first two episodes (with Episode 101: "Pilot: The Good Father" written by Joe Cristalli & Chris Harris). Joining Grammer & Gilpin are Jack Cutmore-Scott (Kingsman), Nicholas Lyndhurst (Only Fools and Horses), newcomer Anders Keith, and Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man) – with Bebe Neuwirth (Julia, The Good Fight) returning to guest-star as Lilith Sternin-Crane and Peri Gilpin (Kevin Can F**k Himself) reprising her role as Roz Doyle, Frasier's one-time radio show producer who was promoted to station manager at the end of the original series.

Charming and handsome, Cutmore-Scott's Freddy is a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather. Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father's footsteps—dropping out of college to become a fireman—and he's never looked back… until now when recent troubles have left him with no one to turn to in his life. If they can overcome past differences, Freddy and Frasier might finally have a chance to repair old wounds. Lyndhurst's Alan Cornwall is Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor. British, boozy, and larger than life, Alan has an intellect on par with Frasier's—if only he ever felt like using it. Alan's mischievous streak might be just what Frasier could use to shake up his routine, while Frasier's thoughtful guidance might help Alan find some of the direction he's been missing in his own life.

Keith's David is Frasier's nephew, now an adult and an awkward college freshman with a penchant for off-kilter observations. Frasier's nephew David has Niles' intelligence, Daphne's smile, and neither of their polish. David's unearned confidence may confuse some, but Frasier has a fondness for his nephew's earnest enthusiasm. Salgueiro's Eve is Freddy's (Cutmore-Scott) roommate who is spontaneous, outgoing, and bursting with creative energy whether it was asked for or not. Eve is a breath of fresh air. With an innate ability to connect with both Frasier and Freddy, Eve is a critical bridge between father and son as they attempt to reconcile. Neuwirth's Lilith isn't the happiest of campers when it comes to having to share Freddy now that Frasier is back in his old stomping grounds of Boston, Mass. Reuniting at Freddy's birthday party, what results is a classic face-off between the two.

