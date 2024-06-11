Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cheers, frasier, paramount, preview, season 2

Frasier Season 2: Dan Butler, Edward Hibbert Returning as Guest Stars

Paramount+'s Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier Season 2 will see Dan Butler's Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe and Edward Hibbert's Gil Chesterton return.

With production on the second season of Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) and Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier currently underway, fans of the original series will be treated to two more familiar faces when the series returns to Paramount+. Earlier today, the news hit that Dan Butler would be returning as Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe and that Edward Hibbert would be returning as Gil Chesterton – both in guest-starring roles. "Dan Butler and Edward Hibbert have made an indelible contribution to television, and I am overjoyed to welcome them back to Frasier and for the opportunity to work together once again," Grammer shared in a statement when the casting news was first announced.

Butler and Hibbert are the latest additions to a cast that also includes Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle returning as a recurring guest star – and Grammer's daughter, Greer Grammer, set to play Roz's daughter. In addition, Amy Sedaris (At Home with Any Sedaris), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) are set as guest stars, with Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond) set for a guest-starring arc – with James Burrows returning to direct the first two episodes.

"Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television," said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. "The new series introduced 'Frasier' to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey's truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We're so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for season two." Grammer added, "'Frasier' is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I'm delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can't wait for the fans to see what we have in store!" Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios produces the series in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.

