Friends Star David Schwimmer Honors Matthew Perry's Talent, Heart

Friends star David Schwimmer honored Matthew Perry as a comedic actor and for his generous heart, sharing his favorite moment with Perry.

Article Summary Friends star David Schwimmer paid tribute to co-star & friend Matthew Perry's comedic genius and kindness.

Schwimmer recalled Perry's talent in making any script line uniquely hilarious.

The actor also shared his favorite moment with Perry S05E08: "The One with All the Thanksgivings".

Series co-creators Marta Kauffman & David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright issued a joint statement shortly after Perry's passing.

Friends star David Schwimmer has joined Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston in honoring their co-star & friend Matthew Perry. "I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes," Schwimmer wrote, praising the late actor for his skills as a comedic actor before focusing on the personal. "And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers," he continued, including in his Instagram post a look at his favorite on-screen moment with Perry (S05E08: "The One with All the Thanksgivings"). Schwimmer ended his heartfelt message with, "I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around – 'Could there BE any more clouds?'"

Here's a look at Schwimmer's Instagram post from earlier today – followed by the full text of his message:

Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers. This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— "Could there BE any more clouds?"

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now, we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world," read the statement signed by LeBlanc, Aniston, Cox, Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow that was released to PEOPLE at the end of October.

Previously, series co-creators Marta Kauffman & David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright issued a joint statement on Perry's passing: "We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

