Friendship Means Nothing in AEW as Mariah May Betrays Mina Shirakawa

The Chadster reports on Mariah May's shocking betrayal at AEW Full Gear. Tony Khan's obsession with ruining wrestling and The Chadster's life reaches new heights! 😡🍾💔

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 The Chadster can't believe what The Chadster just witnessed at AEW Full Gear. Once again, Tony Khan has gone out of his way to cheese The Chadster off and literally stab the professional wrestling business that WWE invented right in the back! 🔪

Mariah May turned on her friend Mina Shirakawa during their Champagne Celebration, and The Chadster is just beside himself. 😤 This kind of betrayal would never happen in WWE, where true friendship and loyalty are valued. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄

The way it went down was just ridiculous. 🤦‍♂️ Shirakawa called May "the love of her life" and offered a toast, only for May to try and attack her with a champagne bottle when Shirakawa's back was turned. 🍾 Of course, in typical AEW fashion, they had to go over the top with Shirakawa dodging the attack and tackling May through a table off the stage. 😒 It's like Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. This isn't what fans want to see at a champagne celebration. Besides, true champions celebrate with ice cold, delicious White Claw seltzer. Everyone knows that!

Speaking of not understanding the wrestling business, The Chadster can't wait to hear what the true objective journalists of wrestling have to say about this travesty of a pay-per-view. 🎙️ Just the other day on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said, "AEW's booking is like a toddler playing with action figures. They just smash things together without any rhyme or reason. Tony Khan needs to hire real bookers who understand storytelling, like the geniuses at WWE." 📢 Bully Ray clearly has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval. 👍

But May's heinous actions weren't the only thing that cheesed The Chadster off tonight. 😠 Kyle Fletcher somehow managed to defeat Will Ospreay, which makes absolutely no sense. In WWE, the bigger star always goes over, as it should be. 💯 And don't even get The Chadster started on Mercedes Moné retaining her TBS Championship over Kris Statlander. 🏆 It's like Tony Khan is purposely booking these matches to upset The Chadster.

📺 Private Party somehow managed to retain their AEW Tag Team Championships in a four-way match. 🏅 The Chadster doesn't understand why Tony Khan insists on having so many teams in one match. It's just not how tag team wrestling should be done. 🙅‍♂️

MJF managed to overcome Roderick Strong. 🏆 And then there was Jay White defeating Hangman Adam Page. 🤠 After that one, The Chadster couldn't take it anymore and threw his White Claw seltzer at the TV. 🥤💥 Now there's a mess on the floor, and Tony Khan owes The Chadster a new White Claw. The Chadster tried to explain this to Keighleyanne, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 Can you believe Tony Khan is now messing with The Chadster's marriage too? 💔

The Chadster is remaining vigilant as the show continues, ready to catch any more of Tony Khan's attempts to destroy the wrestling business and RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! 😤 It's clear that Tony Khan is obsessed with The Chadster, and The Chadster demands that he stop. 🛑

For more objective coverage of AEW Full Gear, stick with Bleeding Cool. 💻 The Chadster promises to bring you the most unbiased, fair, and balanced reporting on AEW that you'll find anywhere on the internet. 🌐 Unlike those AEW shills out there, The Chadster tells it like it is: WWE is superior and AEW needs to finally admit it. 🎭

Remember, friends don't let friends watch AEW. 🚫 Stick with WWE, where true wrestling lives, and where The Chadster's heart will always belong. 💖🤼‍♂️

