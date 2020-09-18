FTR's Dax Harwood Faces His Greatest Opponent: A Bat

As one half of the AEW Tag Team Champions FTR, Dax Harwood has faced a lot of tough opponents during his pro wrestling career. But his most dangerous opponent may not be a wrestler at all, but rather a bat which has invaded his home. Harwood took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that there was a bat in his house and to ask for advice on how to deal with it.

"There is a gahdamn bat in my house," Harwood tweeted. "Wtf do I do?"

Harwood did receive some good advice for dealing with his problem. WWE star and probable Retribution member Mojo Rawley told him, "Call Dwight K Schrute. He's great with bats." Former WWE star and current butt rock sensation Enzo Amore said, "If you eat it: corona." Former WCW star Disco Inferno advised, "Grab a baseball and have somebody pitch to you."

But it was Impact Wrestling star Josh Alexander, one-half of former tag team champions The North, who had the most useful advice for the situation. "I used to have a bat problem in my apartment," he tweeted. "A Broom stuns it, then have a bucket or a bag handy to get it outside."

"Wish me luck," Harwood replied, about to follow Alexander's advice. "If it bites you… you'll either have real media issues or you'll show up next week on Dynamite looking like this," Alexander responded, posting a photo of Ivan Koloff.

Unfortunately, Harwood's tweet was sixteen hours ago, and we haven't heard from him since, so we have to assume that the bat won and has, at best, driven Harwood out of his home, leaving him with no access to Twitter. Either that, or Harwood has had a life-altering revelation and, realizing that criminals are a superstitious and cowardly lot, will now dedicate his life to fighting crime.