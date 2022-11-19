Full Gear: Jade Cargill Gets Her Belt Back, Defeats Nyla Rose

Jade Cargill successfully defended her TBS Championship against Nyla Rose at Full Gear in a very physical match. With the victory, Cargill not only continues her undefeated streak, but also gets back her actual title belt, which was stolen by Rose weeks ago.

AEW Full Gear Results: Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose

Nyla Rose and Vicki Guerrero made their entrance in a low rider, which they probably think is some kind of cute tribute to Eddie Guerrero, but The Chadster feels is a violation of WWE's copyrights! Then, Jade Cargill came out dressed like one of the Thundercats. Somebody call The Chadster's lawyer!

This match showed just how far AEW's women's division has come in just a few short years, though The Chadster feels they still have a long way to go. Specifically, The Chadster feels everyone in the AEW Women's Division should go to WWE where they can work for a real wrestling company! But no, these women are literally stabbing Triple H in the back by competing with WWE instead. They're destroying their own careers!

Nyla Rose is stronger than most of Jade Cargill's opponents, but Cargill still came out on top in the end of very physical match. The Chadster hopes that Cargill and Rose one day realize the error of their ways and give Triple H a call.

AEW Full Gear is taking place right now in Newark, New Jersey. Here's the lineup for the show right now, besides Death Triangle vs. The Elite. Jungle Boy takes on Luchasaurus in a steel cage. Darby Allin and Sting face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. Saraya returns to the ring to face Britt Baker. The Elite are back in AEW and will challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships at Full Gear. Chris Jericho defends the ROH Championship against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match. Wardlow defends the TNT Championship against Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat. Jade Cargill defends the TBS Championship against Nyla Rose. The Acclaimed defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against Swerve in our Glory. Toni Storm defends the Interim AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter. And Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against MJF.

