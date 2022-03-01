Funimation Unifying Under Crunchyroll Banner: What You Need to Know

Anime fans heard the rumblings back in 2021 that powerhouses Funimation and Crunchyroll would be joining forces to offer an epically impressive unified streaming service. Well, some huge news rolled out this morning with confirmation that Funimation and its millions of anime fans will be joining under a unified Crunchyroll brand (including Funimation subsidiary Wakanim & C-roll's VRV) to create a one-subscription service for our anime fans worldwide. That means as of today, Crunchyroll is the home to My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Fruits Basket, ODDTAXI, Tokyo Revengers, Naruto Shippuden, and a ton of more- all under one roof. That means moving forward, all new anime will stream only stream there (with Funimation only adding new episodes of continuing series) which means it's time to start moving those accounts.

So before you go any further (with FAQ links below to help you out), check out this featurette offering some additional details on this morning's news:

To help sweeten the deal and celebrate the move, Funimation, Wakanim, and VRV subscribers are getting a special deal for 60 days of Crunchyroll Premium… for free! that's right! Over the next few days, qualified Funimation, Wakanim, and VRV subscribers will receive an email with their unique link to redeem. And to get you ready, here's a look at what you need to know about the Crunchyroll app:

Now to help the anime family make the move to Crunchyroll, the streaming service is looking to bring together a vibrant community of fans, creators, and artists. To make the transition as smooth as possible, here are some important links for you to check out (with additional information coming soon), including new titles, community activities & events like Crunchyroll Expo & the Anime Awards, and more:

FAQ for both Crunchyroll & Funimation Subscribers

Check out the titles now available on Crunchyroll

Funimation Subscribers: Welcome to Crunchyroll!