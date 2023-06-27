Posted in: Hulu, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: futurama, hulu, preview, trailer

Futurama: Animated Series Return Launches Official Trailer & Poster

Set to hit Hulu on July 24th, here's a look at the official return of Fry, Leela, Bender, and the rest of the crew from Futurama.

With less than a month to go until Futurama kicks off its return on Hulu with the first of 20 new episodes (beginning Monday, July 24th, with episodes dropping weekly after that), we have a look at what John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman have in store with a look at the official trailer. The animated series' eagerly-anticipated return comes after a brief ten-year freeze in the cryogenic chamber – but based on what you're about to see? Well, it doesn't look like the crew's missed a beat… but first? How about the official key art poster?

And here's a look at the official trailer for Futurama – followed by an official overview and more:

After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

The animated series premiered in 1999 and quickly gained a faithful following and critical acclaim, including two primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program. Despite its far-future setting, the show is renowned for its satiric commentary on life in the present. The series follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. In this astonishing New New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio finds work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry's doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe.

Created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohe, Hulu's Futurama is executive produced by Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler, and Claudia Katz.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!