Gachiakuta Set to Premiere in July on Crunchyroll, New Trailer Debuts

Gachiakuta, the hit Weekly Shonen Magazine manga series, is getting an anime adaptation that's set to premiere on Crunchyroll in July 2025.

Produced by Bones Film, Gachiakuta blends graffiti art with thrilling action and revenge-driven plot.

Manga by Kei Urana and Hideyoshi Andou gained global acclaim for its unique style and intense narrative.

Helmed by director Fumihiko Suganuma and writer Hiroshi Seko, with music by Taku Iwasaki.

Crunchyroll is taking "trash television" quite literally with Gachiakuta, the next big hit in Shonen anime based on the manga currently serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine. The anime will stream exclusively on the platform in the Summer of 2025. Produced by the renowned studio Bones Film (My Hero Academia; Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood), Gachiakuta stands out with its electrifying action, unique graffiti-inspired art style, and intense revenge-driven storyline – all set in the dystopian world set in a floating city known where both trash and criminals are cast into an endless abyss.

Gachiakuta follows Rudo, a young outcast framed for murder and exiled into this wasteland known as The Pit. After surviving his descent into this new world, he now must fight to survive against monstrous Trash Beasts while navigating a brutal world, hoping to return to his home and seek vengeance. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!

Gachiakuta is an action manga written and illustrated by manga artist Kei Urana and graffiti artist Hideyoshi Andou. It began serialization in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in February 2022 and won the Global Special Prize in the Comics category of the Next Manga Awards 2022. While developing the concept for the series, Urana thought that incorporating graffiti art would make it more interesting and enlisted the help of graffiti artist Hideyoshi Andou.

The anime will be led by first-time series director Fumihiko Suganuma (chief episode director and storyboard artist on Train to the End of the World). The series composition was written by Hiroshi Seko (DAN DA DAN; Chainsaw Man; JUJUTSU KAISEN; Attack on Titan Final Season; Mob Psycho 100). Satoshi Ishino (Date A Live; Tokyo Mew Mew New) will serve as the series' character designer and chief animation director. The music for the series will be created by renowned composer Taku Iwasaki (Bungo Stray Dogs; Shin Kamen Rider).

"When I'm writing the scripts for Gachiakuta, it makes me want to blast my music. It makes me want to go out and have some fun. And it gives me the urge to meet up with my work buddies and friends for a good meal. An anime that makes you feel that way is the best. I mean that from the bottom of my heart," said Seko. "I hope this anime stays in your soul! I'm looking forward to watching the Gachiakuta anime together with you all!" added Urana.

"I hope the passion that 'Gachiakuta' inspires reaches all of you! As you watch the animated Gachiakuta, I hope everyone feels the same spark of motivation!" said Andou. "'Gachiakuta' stands out as one of the most unique shonen anime in recent years, blending intense action with a striking artistic style. Crunchyroll is proud to partner with Kodansha and Bones Film to bring this exciting new story to fans worldwide, exclusively to the Crunchyroll streaming service," said Asa Suehira, Crunchyroll's Chief Content Officer.

