Galaxy Quest: Paramount+ Reportedly Eyeing Series Take on 1999 Film Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ are reportedly eyeing a series take on the popular 1999 comedy/sci-fi film Galaxy Quest.

After making some major "Star Trek" news earlier today, it appears Paramount+ is looking to broaden its sci-fi horizons even further. Though Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ declined to comment on its reporting, Variety has the studio and the streamer taking up for a series adaptation of the 1999 sci-fi/comedy film Galaxy Quest. Directed by Dean Parisot from a screenplay by David Howard and Robert Gordon (with the story by Howard), the original film starred Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Daryl Mitchell, Enrico Colantoni, and Robin Sachs. As of the initial reporting, the only member of the original creative team attached to the project is film producer Mark Johnson, who would serve as an executive producer on the series.

As fans who've been following the film since its release know, this isn't the first effort to bring Galaxy Quest from the big screen to the small screen in a series format. Back in 2015, reports surfaced that Amazon was looking to go the series route that would include reuniting the original cast. Tragically, the passing of Rickman put to rest those plans – and since that time, there have been rumblings other attempts had been made but to no avail. An entertaining take on "Star Trek"-like franchises & their fandoms, the film finds a group of actors who once starred in a cult classic sci-fi series being abducted by aliens who believe that they are their on-screen counterparts – and can help them in a very real interstellar war. As successful as the film was during its initial release (taking in a little more than $90M at the box office against a budget reportedly at $45 million), it's how the film has been even more embraced over the years in a way that's moved beyond "cult classic" – and that's kept the IP particularly viable.