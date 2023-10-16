Posted in: Disney+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: atomic monster, disney plus, Gargoyles, gary dauberman, james wan

Gargoyles: Disney+, Gary Dauberman, James Wan Eye Live-Action Series

Gary Dauberman ("Annabelle" franchise), James Wan’s Atomic Monster & Disney+ are reportedly teaming up for a live-action Gargoyles series.

As far as influential animated series go, Walt Disney Television Animation's Gargoyles would easily rank at the top of that list. Initially running for three seasons (1994-1997), the series would continue to live on in comics and other mediums. Now – nearly three decades since its debut – it appears Gargoyles is set to make a live-action return in a very big way. Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter reported exclusively that Gary Dauberman ("Annabelle" franchise, The Nun), James Wan's Atomic Monster, and Disney+ are teaming up for a streaming series. Reportedly, Dauberman is set to write, executive produce, and showrun the series with Atomic Monster, with Wan and Michael Clear executive producing on behalf of the production company. While there have been rumblings of a potential live-action film or series over the years, the news is catching a number of fans by surprise (we're hoping in a good way). On a personal note, we're excited about having Dauberman and Wan's Atomic Monster involved with the project – we were fans of their take on Swamp Thing for the now-RIP DC Universe streaming service.

Gargoyles: Greg Weisman on "Disney" Not Being in Show's Title

Back in June, Greg Weisman (Young Justice, Gargoyles, The Spectacular Spider-Man) was asked why Gargoyles was named "Gargoyles" instead of "Disney's Gargoyles" or "Disney Gargoyles." Well, it turns out The Mouse "was afraid to put its name on the series back then" – most likely afraid that having the Disney name attached to anything that didn't fit the framework of what The Mouse wanted from family-friendly fare would tarnish the brand overall. That means, as Weisman puts it, "technically we were 'Buena Vista's Gargoyles'":

Disney was afraid to put its name on the series back then. So technically we were Buena Vista's Gargoyles. #TrueStory https://t.co/NV6RxKFovd — Greg Weisman (@Greg_Weisman) June 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

