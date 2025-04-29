Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: Gargoyles

Gargoyles Live-Action Series Needs "Vibe" Similar to Animated Series

Showrunner Gary Dauberman noted it's been "a thrill" working on the project and shared a hope that he has for Disney+'s Gargoyles series.

It was back in October 2023 when the news first hit that Gary Dauberman ("Annabelle" franchise, The Nun), James Wan's Atomic Monster, and Disney+ were teaming up for a live-action streaming series adaptation of the beloved animated series Gargoyles. Dauberman would write and executive-produce the series and serve as showrunner, with Wan and Michael Clear executive-producing on behalf of the production company. "The Gargoyles are out of the bag. Excited to be working with Gary [Dauberman] again on this! He's a true fan," Wan wrote as the caption to an Instagram post in response to the original reporting first going live. Now, we're getting an update of sorts from Dauberman in that it appears the project is still moving forward, but Dauberman's comments also offer some insight into what they're hoping to achieve with the project.

"Oh, yes, another beloved piece of IP. This new iteration of 'Gargoyles,'" Dauberman began his response after being asked if the series could be as "sinister" as it needed to be with it streaming on Disney+ during an interview he and director David F. Sandberg had with Variety in support of their new film, Until Dawn. "The show was already pretty dark in that it was serialized, it was a mature thing, it's operatic, and the story was so epic. I'm hoping it's very similar to the vibe that you got when you were watching it back in the late '90s. I just loved that half-hour of television, falling into their world. I'm hoping we achieve that. It's a lot of fun, though — it's a thrill."

Gargoyles: Greg Weisman on "Disney" Not Being in Show's Title

Back in June, Greg Weisman (Young Justice, Gargoyles, The Spectacular Spider-Man) was asked why Gargoyles was named "Gargoyles" instead of "Disney's Gargoyles" or "Disney Gargoyles." Well, it turns out The Mouse "was afraid to put its name on the series back then" – most likely afraid that having the Disney name attached to anything that didn't fit the framework of what The Mouse wanted from family-friendly fare would tarnish the brand overall. That means, as Weisman puts it, "technically we were 'Buena Vista's Gargoyles'":

Disney was afraid to put its name on the series back then. So technically we were Buena Vista's Gargoyles. #TrueStory https://t.co/NV6RxKFovd — Greg Weisman (@Greg_Weisman) June 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

