"The Gargoyles Are Out of the Bag": James Wan; Dauberman "A True Fan"

James Wan went on social media to respond after news that Atomic Monster, Gary Dauberman & Disney+ were teaming for a Gargoyles series.

Yesterday, the news broke exclusively via The Hollywood Reporter that Gary Dauberman ("Annabelle" franchise, The Nun), James Wan's Atomic Monster, and Disney+ were teaming up for a live-action streaming series take on the beloved animated series Gargoyles. Dauberman is expected to write, executive produce, and showrun the series – with Wan and Michael Clear executive producing on behalf of the production company. Well, it didn't take too long for Wan to hit social media to confirm the news – and offer Dauberman some big praise. "The Gargoyles are out of the bag. Excited to be working with Gary [Dauberman] again on this! He's a true fan," Wan wrote as the caption to a post through his Instagram account that included a screencap of THR's original, exclusive report.

Walt Disney Television Animation's Gargoyles would easily rank high on a list of top influential animated series. Initially running for three seasons (1994-1997), the series would continue to live on in comics and other mediums – leading to this week's news of a live-action series adaptation on the way. On a personal note, we're excited about having Dauberman and Wan's Atomic Monster involved with the project – we were fans of their take on their Swamp Thing series for the now-RIP DC Universe streaming service, so we're getting nothing but good vibes from the news. Now, let's see if "The Mouse" will let them tell the story they want to tell…

Gargoyles: Greg Weisman on "Disney" Not Being in Show's Title

Back in June, Greg Weisman (Young Justice, Gargoyles, The Spectacular Spider-Man) was asked why Gargoyles was named "Gargoyles" instead of "Disney's Gargoyles" or "Disney Gargoyles." Well, it turns out The Mouse "was afraid to put its name on the series back then" – most likely afraid that having the Disney name attached to anything that didn't fit the framework of what The Mouse wanted from family-friendly fare would tarnish the brand overall. That means, as Weisman puts it, "technically we were 'Buena Vista's Gargoyles'":

Disney was afraid to put its name on the series back then. So technically we were Buena Vista's Gargoyles. #TrueStory https://t.co/NV6RxKFovd — Greg Weisman (@Greg_Weisman) June 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

