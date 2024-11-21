Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: gavin & stacey, James Corden, Ruth Jones

Gavin and Stacey: The Finale Gets First-Look Image, Overview From BBC

Set to arrive on Christmas Day, here's a preview image and official overview for James Corden and Ruth Jones' Gavin and Stacey: The Finale.

It was back in the beginning of October when the good news officially came down that filming had wrapped on series co-creators James Corden and Ruth Jones' Gavin and Stacey: The Finale. Set to hit on Christmas Day – and set to be the final word (???) on the hit show – we're getting our first look at the reunion special, as well as an official overview offering some key insights on what fans can expect – intel that we're sure folks are going to comb over and speculate about between now and Christmas Day.

It's five years since we left Nessa down on one knee declaring her love for Smithy and asking him to marry her. And a lot has happened since then. In Barry, Bryn's packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex; Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their seventeen-year marriage, and Gwen is behaving most strangely. Nessa's started a new business venture and Neil the Baby's about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad. Over in Billericay, Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick practicing his golf swings in the living room, and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn's relationship. Join us on the journey to Barry and Billericay as we catch up with the Shipmans and the Wests for the very last time and maybe find out what exactly did happen on that fishing trip.

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale – James Corden Talks Rewrites

In July of this year, Corden confirmed that the script wasn't "finished," telling Virgin Radio that it needed changes to make the special "as economical as possible." Corden explained, "Rewriting is really difficult. Writing is really fun because you can just go, 'Anything can happen.' But when you rewrite stuff, you're dealing with a lot of logistics and 'well, look we might not be able to shoot that, or this needs to be in this location, is there any way this can change?' And frankly, it's too long. So, really, what we have been doing the last few weeks really is just trying to make it as economical as possible." But even in the midst of the rewrites, Corden and Jones didn't lose sight of the fact that this would really be bringing the series to a close.

"We've finished writing; we will never write anything that Pam [Alison Steadman] says again… We will never come up with an interesting thing that Bryn [Rob Brydon] has done. And we just looked at each other, and we were just like, 'Ah, isn't that amazing?' To even have the luxury of deciding to end it and to be in a position where people still care," Corden shared. "It's inconceivable to us – all of it. I just feel very emotional by all of it; everything."

Set to hit BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day, Gavin & Stacey: The Finale is a Tidy and Fulwell73 production for BBC iPlayer and BBC One – commissioned by Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer, and Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy Commissioning. Gavin & Stacey is created, written and executive produced by Ruth Jones and James Corden. Christine Gernon directed the special, with Sarah Fraser producing. Ruth Jones, Rhys John, and David Peet for Tidy Productions, James Corden, Leo Pearlman, and Ben Winston for Fulwell73 Productions serve as executive producers. Emma Lawson serves as the Commissioning Editor for the BBC – with BBC Studios handling international distribution.

