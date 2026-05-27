Posted in: Acclaim, Games, Video Games | Tagged: HYPERyuki: Snowboard Syndicate, Wabisabi Games

Acclaim Releases New Trailer For HYPERyuki: Snowboard Syndicate

Acclaim dropped a brand-new trailer for their upcoming throwback neon-colored snowboarding game, HYPERyuki: Snowboard Syndicate

Article Summary Acclaim and Wabisabi Games debuted a new HYPERyuki: Snowboard Syndicate trailer, with the arcade snowboarder still coming soon.

HYPERyuki: Snowboard Syndicate channels '90s SSX-style action with fast races, big tricks, secrets, and score-chasing runs.

Unlock 11 riders and 47 boards, then customize your style across challenge modes, endless exploration, and global-inspired slopes.

HYPERyuki: Snowboard Syndicate supports solo play, 4-player split-screen, and online multiplayer for up to eight riders.

Acclaim and Wabisabi Games have released an all-new trailer for their new throwback snowboarding game, HYPERyuki: Snowboard Syndicate. This game will take you back to an era of '90s gaming where it was just you, a snowboard, and the daring slopes below as you do as many tricks as you can down perilous courses to become the best of the best. Only in this game are you part of a syndicate where shredding the mountain will etch your name in the history of snowboarding. Enjoy the trailer and details from the team here, as the game currently has no release window beyond the words "coming soon."

Get Tricked Out In The Extreme Competitions of the HYPERyuki: Snowboard Syndicate

Welcome to the Snowboard Syndicate! HYPERyuki: Snowboard Syndicate drops you into a stylized, high-energy world where speed, style, and creativity define your ride. Choose from a cast of wildly different anime-inspired riders and carve your path through dynamic slopes built for racing, trick mastery, and exploration. This is the modern SSX, arcade snowboarding experience fans have been waiting for. Compete for the highest score, push your limits in fast-paced races, or take it slow and discover hidden secrets across the mountain. Every run is a chance to unlock new customization and define your personal style. Endlessly replayable and built for solo play, 4-player split-screen chaos, and full online multiplayer, this is freestyle snowboarding on PC done right.

Speed down hand-crafted slopes built for both fierce competition and open discovery. Find the fastest line, nail the perfect trick, or hunt for secrets hidden across every mountain. Every track rewards skill and curiosity in equal measure. Take on challenge modes built around high scores and leaderboard dominance. Chain tricks, collect pickups, and optimize your runs to reach the top. Every move matters. Every second counts. Discover and unlock 11 wildly unique riders and 47 boards, each with their own style, stats, and personality. The more you shred, the more you earn — and there's always something new worth chasing.

Step off the podium and explore at your own pace in endless mode. Roam freely across the mountain, discover hidden areas, and experiment with each rider's unique movement and abilities. No timer. No pressure. Just you and the slope. Race and trick across iconic slopes inspired by real-world destinations. From the neon-lit streets of Tokyo and the powder-perfect peaks of Hokkaido to the misty forests of Canada and the sun-scorched mountains of Mexico. Every location brings a completely different vibe, challenge, and atmosphere to the mountain. Gather your crew for 4-player local split-screen or connect with up to seven other players online. Race, battle, and out-trick each other across high-energy multiplayer modes built for chaos. The mountain is more fun when someone else is eating snow.

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