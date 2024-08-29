Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: kamala harris, wonder woman

Geeks & Nerds for Harris Walz Signups, Date & More Info Next Week

Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman) and Sabrina Cartan will have #GeeksandNerdsforHarrisWalz signups, a date, and more info set for next week.

As we write this, Democratic nominees Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz are giving their first sitdown interview, this one going to CNN's Dana Bash. On the Republican side, ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump is juggling storming Arlington National Cemetary for a political photo/video op, being ignored by his campaign about wanting an open mic during ABC's September 10th debate, and having his PR people working serious overtime to clarify his position on a whole number of issues. As for Sen. JD Vance, he continues his neverending efforts to remind everyone that he's Trump's VP pick and not Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Meanwhile, the #GeeksandNerdsforHarrisWalz movement continues to grow on social media – and we have a big update.

Fan activist campaign co-coordinators Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman) and fan activist, culture writer, and digital strategist Sabrina Cartan have been getting the word out in a very big way about the initiative Geeks & Nerds for Harris Walz (which now has a Twitter account: @GeekOutTheVote). As you can see from the tweet below, signups and a date will be going public next week – but it's that part about "watch out for some Easter eggs" that has us really curious. Considering who has already come out to commit and how far Carter's influence reaches, that could be any number of things.

Signups and date to come next week.

Stay tuned and watch out for some Easter eggs… — Geeks & Nerds for Harris Walz (@GeekOutTheVote) August 29, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And for those of you looking for a very fitting and funnier-than-it-has-any-right-to-be pun meme, here's a little something that's also a nice nod to the news that the Gallagher brothers have reunited Oasis for a tour:

As Carter and Cartan keep the hard work going, Cartan offered two heartfelt insights into how the work is going and why they're committed to the cause:

I've never worked harder but I've never felt more alive. It feels like everything has just begun. 🥲 — Sabrina Cartan (@sabrinacartan) August 29, 2024 Show Full Tweet

