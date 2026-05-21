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The Boys: Elon Musk's "Pathetic" Review Is Music to Eric Kripke's Ears

Elon Musk chimed in on The Boys finale, calling Homelander's ultimate fate "pathetic." Showrunner Eric Kripke appreciates the compliment...

Once Trump had gotten done squeezing everything he could get out of Elon Musk and his little army of techbro "DOGE-bags," the steaming pile of POTUS wasted little time moving on without them. It was also about that time when we decided to move on from Musk and his painfully horrible takes on pop culture. They may have sucked, but Musk was in the headlines, so it was fun getting clicks off of mocking just how old he sounded; you know, like that creepy uncle in your family who tries a little too hard to "be down" with what the kids these days are into. But after getting the heads-up that Musk chimed in on the series finale of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, we had to unmute Musk to see what it was all about – and it makes perfect sense.

During the series wrap-up, Homelander (Antony Starr) is introduced to a billionaire tech bro with a ton of kids and a ton of ideas for increasing the number of white babies worldwide. Having achieved god-like levels of power, Homelander chooses to give the dude his one-way trip into outer space. Later, after a throwdown with Butcher (Karl Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), and Kumiko (Karen Fukuhara) leave him powerless, Homelander is left to beg and plead (and offer to do some really extreme stuff) to keep Butcher from killing him. Spoiler? It doesn't work.

A couple of things we need to make clear at this point. Kripke and his creative team didn't turn Homelander into a metaphor for Trump. Trump has become a third-rate, pathetic, Homelander wannabe. That's not Kripke's fault. Blame Trump lackeys, like the train wreck on social media who whined about the show having "a deranged sexual humiliation fantasy projected onto Trump." Let's pause for a second, shall we? Because when a ten-ton case of serious projecting has taken place, it's important that we stop and appreciate it for a moment… okay, we good?

Considering his MAGA folk proudly refer to him as their "daddy," and how excited they are to see "daddy" get to work, I'm not sure anyone on the Trump side is in any position to be throwing stones. This sounds like something they should be working through with their confessional priest, bartender, therapist, prostitute, and/or dominatrix.

Also, in case this wasn't clear from the start of The Boys, Homelander is the bad guy who gets worse over the course of the run. If you're rooting for him, then you're rooting for a psychotic narcissist who… ohhhhhh… now we get it!

Don't get me wrong. We can understand why Trump supporters would find Homelander's final moments "pathetic" (as Musk did). A dude with a bunch of power he was given and didn't actually earn went from bully to whiny bitch "victim" the moment his false powers were stripped away, and he was forced to fight like the man he thought he was. That shit is a little too real for them – the reality hits a little too close to home. But it's fine with Kripke, who shared Musk's response and added, "OMG this is his review of what [The Boys] did to Homelander, I'll never get a better review ever."

Here's a look at just some of the famous folks liking what Kripke had to share:

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