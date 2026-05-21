Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: destiny 2

Bungie Has Announced That Destiny 2 Is Being Put To Rest

Sony-owned video game studio Bungie announced today that they are ending Destiny 2, killing all expansions and future projects

Article Summary Bungie says Destiny 2 is ending, with future expansions canceled and content updates stopping after June 9, 2026.

The Destiny 2 shutdown shocked fans, ending a nearly nine-year run despite the live service game still seeming strong.

Reports say Destiny 3 is not happening, and Destiny 2 staff may face layoffs as Bungie lacks a new project pipeline.

Sony’s Bungie era looks increasingly troubled as Destiny 2 ends and Marathon struggles to meet major expectations.

In what has to be some of the crapiest news possible for Destiny 2 fans, Sony Interactive Entertainment-owned game studio Bungie announced that they are putting an end to the game. And this isn't some main-game closure ending, this is a full stop to any and all content, as future expansions have been canceled and there will be no more content updates moving forward. The news comes as a bit of a shock, as it seemed as if the sequel was still rolling strong, as it would have reached its 9th Anniversary this September, which is saying something, as most titles don't break out beyond five years in the current cycle of life after release. The final update for the game will be on June 9, 2026, and with it will come a plethora of content.

As Destiny 2 Comes To a Close, The Future of Bungie Looks Darker

The news came with even mroe revelations from staff who spoke to Bloomberg under the agreement of anonymity. Turns out this is going to have a much bigger ripple effect throughout the company, as anya nd all plans for a Destiny 3 are non-existent, and there is no new project for the development team behind Destiny 2 to jump into after the game ends. Apparently, some have pitched new ideas to the powers that be to get something new rolling with the team, but nothing has been given the green light to move forward. And even though the game will remain in service online for the time being, the number of staff to run it is not nearly as big as the number that's been working on it, which means without new projects, immediate layoffs are expected in June.

Sony bought the studio back in July 2022 for $3.6 billion, and slowly over time has been shedding many of the layers of the company, laying off hundreds of employees and canceling projects such as Payback. The team released a new FPS title called Marathon this year, and while the gameplay has been praised, it's been struggling to meet the company's lofty expectations. This seems to be the story of several game companies over the past several years: corporate teams set extremely high goals, and when they're not met, they cancel projects and lay off staff. A number of people in the industry cautioned that this might end up being the case when Sony bought the studio to begin with, and slowly over time, it appears those warnings have now come to fruition.

Which begs the question: How much longer does Bungie have under Sony's ownership before it becomes the next Bluepoint Games, Japan Studio, Neon Koi, or Firewalk Studios?

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