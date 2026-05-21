The Black Bird Oracle Novel Is Getting Its Own Tarot Deck

Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: Random House Worlds, Tarot, The Black Bird Oracle

The Black Bird Oracle Novel Is Getting Its Own Oracle Deck

The Black Bird Oracle by Deborah Harkness has a new item coming soon as fans will be getting an oracle deck based on the novel

Article Summary Random House Worlds is releasing The Black Bird Oracle Deck, a 52-card oracle set inspired by Deborah Harkness’s novel.

Based on the fifth All Souls book, the deck recreates the mysterious 17th-century cards tied to Diana Bishop’s family.

Artist Hester Aspland designed the illustrated deck and guidebook to reflect the symbols, lore, and magic of the series.

The Black Bird Oracle Deck includes eight themed card groups, a deluxe clamshell box, and arrives August 2026 for $30.

Random House Worlds revealed this week that they're adding a new item to the All Souls universe, as they have revealed The Black Bird Oracle Novel Deck. Pulling reference from the Deborah Harkness novel of the same name, this is a beautifully illustrated 52-card set based on the 17th-century oracle deck that is at the center of the fifth novel in the All Souls series. Each card is carefully crafted to make reference to the series in some way that every loyal fan who has read all the books will either instantly get or gradually understand its meaning over time. The deck comes complete with a guidebook that shows the symbolic system behind the deck, all of which was designed by artist Hester Aspland. We have more detals below as the deck will be sold for $30, set to be released on August 18, 2026.

Time To Conjure Up New Reading With The Black Bird Oracle Deck

The Black Bird Oracle Deck is a recreation of the seventeenth-century deck that plays a pivotal role in The Black Bird Oracle, the fifth novel in the beloved All Souls series. Handed down in the Proctor family for centuries before witch and Oxford scholar Diana Bishop discovered its secrets, The Black Bird Oracle Deck features 52 oracle cards and a guidebook that invites readers into this powerful world of magic and divination. Wholly original and beautifully illustrated, the deck includes cards in the following categories:

I. Elements

II. Birds

III. Covens

IV. Tools

V. Principles

VI. Alchemical Processes

VII. Moon Phases

VIII. Magics

Cards are printed on high-quality paper with rounded edges and textural graining, and they are contained within a deluxe, clamshell box with a ribbon pull. A perfect gift for fans of the All Souls series or tarot enthusiasts, The Black Bird Oracle Deck will help readers divine the twisting paths of life.

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