Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: comic shop, Things From Another world

Dark Horse Closes Its Comic Store Chain, Things From Another World

Dark Horse closes its comic book store chain, Things From Another World, as it makes changes across the company

Article Summary Dark Horse is shutting all three Things From Another World comic stores, ending the chain founded from Mike Richardson’s roots.

The Oregon Things From Another World locations close on June 30, 2026, with the California store following on September 30.

Dark Horse says the Things From Another World closure is part of modernization and a broader restructuring under Fellowship.

The changes also spotlight Dark Horse Entertainment and a new Dark Horse Games push, even as retail ties take a clear hit.

At the beginning of March this year, Mike Richardson was fired from Dark Horse Comics, the comic book publisher he founded and used to own, on the eve of its fortieth anniversary, by new owners Embracer. Mike Richardson launched Dark Horse Comics out of his small comic book store chain, Pegasus, later Things From Another World, in Portland, Oregon. Today, Dark Horse announced that Things From Another World would no longer exist, a month after closing the store website. Let's read the PR with a little light fisking…

"As part of Dark Horse Comics' continuing efforts to modernize, strengthen collaboration within the company, and build a more-connected organization across Fellowship Entertainment, today we are announcing several updates to our business."

Why do marketing buzzwords always work as harbingers of doom? A.I. likes the rule of three.

"Things From Another World. We will be closing all three of the Things From Another World retail locations, effective June 30, 2026, for the Oregon locations and September 30, 2026, for the California location. This was not an easy decision, and we do not take lightly the impact it has on the people directly affected."

Does closing down comic book stores really help strengthen collaboration and build a more-connected organisation?

"To the employees whose jobs will be affected by this closure, we are deeply grateful for your dedication, your hard work, and the care you brought to your roles every day. We are committed to supporting the affected employees through this transition. We are working to ensure that this process is handled with the care and respect it warrants."

I am sure they feel thoroughly modernised. Rule of three again.

"Dark Horse Entertainment is sharpening its focus on what has always been at the heart of this company — its creators. Going forward, we are deepening our commitment to our writers, artists, and storytellers who define the Dark Horse voice, ensuring they have the development support, creative partnerships, and resources to bring their visions to life across film and television. We believe the strongest path forward for Dark Horse Entertainment runs directly through the creative talent that makes this company extraordinary."

Does this mean taking a greater cut? Two rules of three.

"Dark Horse Games is a new initiative dedicated to bringing the company's rich creative universes to interactive entertainment. Just as Dark Horse Entertainment exists to champion our storytellers in film and television, Dark Horse Games will provide creators with the development opportunities and creative partnerships needed to realize their worlds within interactive entertainment. The same spirit that has defined Dark Horse Comics for four decades — independent, creator-driven, uncompromising — now has a home in Fellowship Entertainment."

Groo The Wanderer, where the aim of the game is to crash it?

"We believe these changes further focus Dark Horse on its successful core publishing and collectibles business and on deepening our relationship with our fans and the retail community alike. Importantly, we also believe our world-class creators will directly benefit from dedicated resources across our group companies and a renewed focus on opportunities for them across linear and interactive media."

Closing three stores is a funny way to deepen a relationship with the retail community…

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