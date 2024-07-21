Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, gen v, prime video, the boys

Gen V Season 2: Amazon TV Head Offers Production Update; Eyeing 2025

Amazon TV's Vernon Sanders offered an update on Showrunner Michele Fazekas's Gen V Season 2, with the spinoff series eyeing a 2025 return.

Okay. That happened. Of course, we're talking about the fourth season finale of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. With a ton of cliffhangers and a final season that looks like it won't be hitting until 2026, the second season of Showrunner Michele Fazekas's Gen V is going to have an even bigger spotlight on it than it was already going to have. Why? Because Kripke and Fazekas have already given us the heads-up that the second season will pick up big threads from The Boys Season 4 finale and then lead directly into the main series' final run. Speaking with The Wrap, Amazon TV head Vernon Sanders addressed the decision to end The Boys with five seasons and how things are going with Gen V Season 2.

"This is all about Eric Kripke. We've had this incredible success because of his vision and execution, and he's told us for a while that he believes this really should be a five-season series. Of course, we asked him, 'Are you really sure it can't go on for more?' And he gave it some thought but came back to his original vision for this, so we want to honor that. And similarly, if there's more to this universe, which would we love, that's ultimately going to be about him leading the path there," Sanders shared in response to Kripke wrapping up the franchise series after five seasons, noting that Amazon would've been open for more but respecting his decision.

Sanders continued, "We love 'Gen V.' Season 2 is turning out to be really strong. They've had their hardships obviously with the loss of Chance [Perdomo], but ultimately, I think all fans of 'The Boys' are really going to love that second season and stay tuned on whether there's more," Sanders added. As for when the second season could hit Prime Video screens, Sanders offered a loose timeline: "We are in production now. We've been in production for several weeks now, probably a month or two, and I'm hoping that will be out next year."

Speaking with TVLine exclusively at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards last month, Kripke confirmed that Andre will have also passed away in the show's universe, also. "First, it's just so unbelievably tragic, and my heart goes out to his family," Kripke shared. "We're not trying to replace him because we can't. We're playing the character's death on the show. So it's very heavy and it's really emotionally difficult for the cast. And we're just trying to honor Chance [Perdomo] as best we can."

While not looking to give away details, Kripke teases an "intense" season that gives the spinoff's writers a chance to really building upon the show's own universe. "It's really intense. It's fun to sort of find your legs in the second season of a show and really start digging into the story and the characters," Kripke explained, noting that the fourth season finale of The Boys "will lead right into" the second season of Gen V.

And what about Godolkin University's newest dean – Hamish Linklater's (Manhunt, Midnight Mass) "charismatic and charming" Cipher – who is "trained as a scientist" and is "politically brilliant, and has the trust and admiration of officials at the highest level"? According to Kripke, Cipher is someone to keep a careful eye on. "He's really scary," Kripke shared, adding, "I've wanted to work with [Hamish] forever. He was so unbelievable in [Midnight Mass]. He's a very complicated, mysterious character. I'm excited for people to see him."

Taking on the roles of the next generation of supes for the first season were Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Joining them are guest stars Clancy Brown, Jason Ritter, and Derek Wilson – with Jensen Ackles, Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, Chace Crawford, and P.J. Byrne reprising their respective roles from the main series.

Gen V: A Look at "The Boys" Spinoff Series

Before classes were officially in session, the official "RED BAND" trailer for Amazon's Prime Video spinoff series was unleashed upon our unsuspecting lives. Along with the series overview, we have both the "RED BAND" & original versions of the previously released teaser trailer waiting for you below:

Set in the diabolical world of "The Boys," "Gen V" expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it's clear that the stakes are much higher when superpowers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they're put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

Michele Fazekas served as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also served as executive producers on the spinoff series. Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios (in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film).

