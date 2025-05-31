Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

Gen V Season 2 Official Teaser Released; Premieres September 17th

Set to premiere on September 17th, the teaser for Prime Video's Gen V Season 2 finds Marie (Jaz Sinclair) uninterested in playing nice.

The news hit earlier this month that Gen V stars Derek Luh, London Thor, Asa Germann, Jaz Sinclair, and Lizze Broadway would be making their way to CCXP Mexico 2025 at the end of May to drop some serious intel on the upcoming second season. Leading up to the big weekend, Prime Video released an official teaser poster for the sophomore year that sees Marie (Jaz Sinclair) clearly not ready to just roll over and accept Homelander's (Antony Starr) dictatorship. With the promise of a "syllabus" arriving today, the folks behind Prime Video's "The Boys" spinoff series did not disappoint. Along with an official teaser trailer (waiting for you above), we also learned that Season 2 will kick off on September 17th.

Here's a look at the official overview: "As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it."

Gen V Season 2: Eric Kripke Shares Some Thoughts…

Speaking with TVLine exclusively at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards, Kripke teased an "intense" season that gives the spinoff's writers a chance to really build upon the show's own universe. "It's really intense. It's fun to sort of find your legs in the second season of a show and really start digging into the story and the characters," Kripke explained, noting that the fourth season finale of The Boys "will lead right into" the second season of Gen V. And what about Godolkin University's newest dean – Hamish Linklater's "charismatic and charming" Cipher – who is "trained as a scientist" and is "politically brilliant, and has the trust and admiration of officials at the highest level"? According to Kripke, Cipher is someone to keep a careful eye on. "He's really scary," Kripke shared, adding, "I've wanted to work with [Hamish] forever. He was so unbelievable in [Midnight Mass]. He's a very complicated, mysterious character. I'm excited for people to see him."

Returning for the second season are Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor & Derek Luh as Jordan Li, and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, with Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity) recurring. Joining them this season are Hamish Linklater as Cipher, as well as Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy. In addition, Chace Crawford's The Deep will be haunting the halls of Godolkin University.

