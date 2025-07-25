Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

Gen V Season 2 Trailer: Starlight, Black Noir, Project Odessa & More

Along with a Gen V Season 2 trailer, we learned Ethan Slater (Wicked) has joined the cast, and Erin Moriarty and Nathan Mitchell will appear.

With less than two months to go until the second season of Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas' Gen V hits our screens, Jaz Sinclair, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Hamish Linklater joined Fazekas for "Gen V's Sophomore Year is Going to Be Lit" during San Diego Comic-Con 2025 (SDCC 2025). Along with some insights into the spinoff series' sophomore year from the cast and showrunner, we were also treated to our best look yet at what's still to come when the series returns on September 17th with the release of an official trailer. But, wait! There's more! Ethan Slater (Wicked) has joined the cast as Thomas Godolkin, the founder of the superhero school. In addition, Erin Moriarty's Starlight and Nathan Mitchell's Black Noir join Chace Crawford's The Deep as two more familiar faces we will see this season.

As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.

Gen V Season 2: Eric Kripke Shares Some Thoughts…

Speaking with TVLine exclusively at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards, Kripke teased an "intense" season that gives the spinoff's writers a chance to really build upon the show's own universe. "It's really intense. It's fun to sort of find your legs in the second season of a show and really start digging into the story and the characters," Kripke explained, noting that the fourth season finale of The Boys "will lead right into" the second season of Gen V. And what about Godolkin University's newest dean – Linklater's "charismatic and charming" Cipher – who is "trained as a scientist" and is "politically brilliant, and has the trust and admiration of officials at the highest level"? According to Kripke, Cipher is someone to keep a careful eye on. "He's really scary," Kripke shared, adding, "I've wanted to work with [Hamish] forever. He was so unbelievable in [Midnight Mass]. He's a very complicated, mysterious character. I'm excited for people to see him."

Returning for the second season are Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor & Derek Luh as Jordan Li, and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, with Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity) recurring. Joining them this season are Hamish Linklater as Cipher, as well as Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy. In addition, Chace Crawford's The Deep will be haunting the halls of Godolkin University.

