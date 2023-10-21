Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, gen v, preview, prime video, the boys

Gen V Season Finale Will Be "Handoff" to The Boys Season 4 & More

Gen V showrunner Michele Fazekas & The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke discuss connecting the shows while maintaining their individuality.

Now that we're six episodes into Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters' Gen V, it's pretty clear that Amazon's Prime Video spinoff has some seriously entrenched connections with Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke's The Boys. And that continued this week in "Jumanji," which saw not only the return of Jensen Ackles' (Supernatural) Soldier Boy in a very "unique" scene but also the big reveal about what Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) and Dr. Cardosa (Marco Pigossi) are working on within the confines of the Woods – a virus that shut down supes permanently. If you think that's the kind of storyline thread that might have a life beyond Gen V, Fazekas & Kripke want you to know that you're right. In fact, in a recent interview with EW, the duo discussed just how closely the two shows will connect moving forward (especially now that the spinoff has been renewed for a second season) – while still allowing each show to be its own thing.

Kripke on "Gen V" Season 1 Finale Leading to "The Boys" Season 4 – and Beyond: "I don't think it's a spoiler to say that, by the end of season 1 of 'Gen V,' there's a handoff to season 4 of 'The Boys.' Then whenever we break season 4 of 'The Boys,' there will be a handoff to the hopeful [interview took place prior to renewal news] season 2 of 'Gen V.'"

Kripke & Fazekas Stay in Constant Communication: Kripke explained, "When they were breaking the virus storyline, they just had to be in regular communication with me in my room to understand, 'Is that a thing out in the world that'll be helpful to us or is it going to f*** us?'" Fazekas added, "Also, it can't get too complicated. You should be able to watch 'Gen V' and not watch 'The Boys.' You can watch 'The Boys' and not watch 'Gen V.' But [the shows] talking to each other and being consistent is always important."

The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke Discusses Season 4 & Beyond

In July 2022, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers, and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine], and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance.

