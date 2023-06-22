Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amazon, gen v, preview, prime video, the boys

Gen V: The Boys Spinoff Key Art Looks Pretty Sweet on SDCC 2023 Badges

Here's how the key art for Gen V, the upcoming Prime Video spinoff series from Eric Kripke's The Boys, looks on the SDCC 2023 badges.

It had been nice seeing things starting to pick up when it comes to Amazon and Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters' Gen V, the upcoming Prime Video spinoff series from Eric Kripke's The Boys. During Godolkin University's "National College Decision Day," the megacorporation offered a preview of what the next enrolled class could look forward to – aside from the opportunity to study alongside Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger), that is – that included looks at the school's top student, the facilities & monuments; samples of the academic curriculum, and a sneak preview of some school swag that's also on the way. Following that, we got a look at the key art that was being used by Comic-Con International for this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) badges. And now, we're getting a chance to show you how great it looks (and to let you know that Bleeding Cool will be working the SDCC floors & activations next month):

And here's how the official Gen V key art looks in its natural habitat – with much more on the spinoff streaming series expected to be coming our way next month during the global pop culture event:

Set at Godolkin University, America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the spinoff explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter star. As for some familiar faces, expect Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke) to reprise their roles from the main series. Now, here's a look back at the teaser released back in December 2022:

Fazekas and Butters serve as showrunners. In addition, the duo executive produces alongside Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr. Serving as a co-executive producer is Brant Engelstein, with Loreli Alanís serving as the executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!