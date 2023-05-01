Gen V: "The Boys" Spinoff Offers Golden Boy, Godolkin University Looks Here's a look at preview images of Patrick Schwarzenegger's Golden Boy and Godolkin University from Amazon's The Boys spinoff series, Gen V.

So, the last time we checked in to see how things were going with Amazon, Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters' Gen V, Jensen Ackles was teasing that Soldier Boy might just be a factor in the spinoff series from Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. But this time around, we're jumping into the show's universe for an important day for Vought International's institution for "higher learning," Godolkin University. That's right, it's "National College Decision Day," so the megacorporation is offering us a look at what the next enrolled class can look forward to – aside from the opportunity to study alongside Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger), that is. What follows are looks at the school's top student, the facilities & monuments, samples of the academic curriculum, and a sneak preview of some school swag that's also on the way (because will also make a buck wherever and whenever it can).

"Welcome to Godolkin University, supers! This National College Decision Day, we're seeing record numbers of commitments and deposits to study with Golden Boy," read the caption to the Instagram post that invites potential enrollees to visit the school's main website to "picture yourself at God U this fall":

Set at Godolkin University, America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the spinoff explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter star. As for some familiar faces, expect Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke) to reprise their roles from the main series. Now, here's a look back at the teaser released back in December 2022:

Fazekas and Butters serve as showrunners. In addition, the duo executive produces alongside Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr. Serving as a co-executive producer is Brant Engelstein, with Loreli Alanís serving as the executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.