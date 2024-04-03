Posted in: TV | Tagged: artificial intelligence, george carlin, Kelly Carlin

George Carlin Estate Reaches Settlement in Lawsuit Over AI Special

The George Carlin estate settled with podcasters who produced an AI-generated special - with daughter Kelly Carlin addressing AI safeguards.

Just as George Carlin was a part of free speech history in a landmark Supreme Court case, his daughter Kelly Carlin and his estate became part of another setting precedent on copyright law and artificial intelligence. The podcast Dudesey, hosted by Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen, developed a special using AI, absorbing hours of content from the late comedian who passed in 2008 while replicating his style and voice. The two sides settled after the Carlin estate filed the lawsuit for infringement. "Under the deal, an injunction will be entered barring further use of the video, which has already been taken down, and that it was made in violation of the comic's rights," says Josh Schiller, a lawyer for the estate. Further terms like any monetary compensation weren't disclosed.

George Carlin Estate Lawsuit Fallout

The case is the first resolution of its kind to the growing controversy behind AI, as both the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes were a major sticking point for artists against major studios who wanted to lean more on the technology. "This sends a message that you have to be very careful about how you use AI technology," Schiller says, "and to be respectful of peoples' hard work and goodwill." He adds the deal will "serve as a blueprint for resolving similar disputes going forward where an artist or public figure has their rights infringed by AI technology." "This case serves as a warning about the dangers posed by AI technologies and the need for appropriate safeguards not just for artists and creatives but every human on earth," the younger Carlin added. The special, titled George Carlin: I'm Glad I'm Dead, imitated the late comedian with modernized bits that included takes on social media, conglomerates, and more. The video has since been taken down. For more details, you can check out the report here.

