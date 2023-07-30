Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: ai, artificial intelligence, george carlin, HBO, Kelly Carlin

George Carlin, AI Comedian? Kelly Carlin Makes It Clear 14 Times: "NO"

One fan's curiosity about a virtual AI version of comedian George Carlin elicited a crystal-clear response from daughter Kelly Carlin.

There's something to be said about George Carlin's timeless legacy as a counterculture comedian. So many of his fans wonder what he would have to say about the culture today had he not passed in 2008. Carlin certainly didn't have a shortage of cynicism to dole around throughout his 52-year career. It's something his daughter Kelly Carlin is grossly familiar with the bombardment of inquiries about what he might say. One fan proposed a virtual version of the actor and comedian using artificial intelligence. While the prospect of AI has intrigued some, like actor William Shatner, who lent his likeness to working with StoryFile, which allows users to interact with a virtual version of the Star Trek icon as he answers any question fans might have. One fan inquired, "Maybe [Kelly Carlin] could help George become the first great AI comedian."

Kelly Carlin's Response to AI George Carlin

The younger Carlin responded with a resounding "NO" 14 times. There wasn't a subject too taboo for George, which includes his drug addiction, idioms, euphemisms, war, technology, and popular culture. His most memorable role was Rufus, the time-traveling guide, in the Bill & Ted franchise. The 2020 film featured a holographic tribute to the actor and comedian. Kelly Carlin followed in her father's footsteps as an actor and writer. One of her notable contributions is co-writing a season two episode of her father's sitcom, The George Carlin Show.

Following George's death in 2008, Kelly performed a one-person show called A Carlin Home Companion, which details her life growing up with her father. She's also been active as a producer and hosted shows online for SiriusXM and SModcast Internet Radio. Like her father, she published the book version of A Carlin Home Companion in 2015. Most recently, she and director Judd Apatow collaborated on a four-hour documentary on her father called George Carlin's American Dream on HBO, the primary cable home of his comedy specials.

NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO https://t.co/L4odtUQj5j — Kelly Carlin (@kelly_carlin) July 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!