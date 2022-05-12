George Carlin: How Friends & Family Maintain His Comedic Legacy

The comedy world lost one of its biggest giants in 2008 when George Carlin passed. While there hasn't been anyone who's come close to becoming the walking megaphone for the counterculture the way he has, the comedian continues to be an inspiration through his topical rants as some shared his views on anti-abortionists from a bit from his '90s album "Back in Town" (considering recent events). The New York Times profiled Carlin as the subject of an upcoming two-part documentary George Carlin's American Dream, speaking with his family and other comedians who were influenced by his work.

"There's something about his righteous aggravation — it's a rare point of view, and it's rare that it's a natural point of view," said Marc Maron, the comedian & podcaster. "It's not something you can pretend to make happen. Aggravation is not always funny." Carlin's rants in front of audiences grew far beyond just the political as they tackled everyday language and cultural phenomena. "You always felt like you were hearing the truth… or his truth," said comedian Bill Burr. "He was giving you the truth of what he felt, which most of us don't do. It's refreshing to listen to another human being tell you exactly how they feel, even if it's 180 degrees removed from what you agree with."

When it came to handling the context of Carlin's material, it became a futile exercise for his daughter Kelly Carlin. "It is a daily battle for me," she said. "At first I was like, I'll be the interpreter and tell them what I think he meant. And then it was like, this is not my job. It's like trying to push back a tidal wave sometimes." George explained it in a 1997 interview on The Chris Rock Show. "I like to bother people," he said, adding that he tried to figure out "where the line is drawn, and then deliberately cross it and drag the audience with you. And have them happy that you did it."

American Dream directors Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio broke down his creative process. "[George] would do that every decade or so," Apatow said. "At the moment when it seemed like he was out of gas, he would suddenly recharge and reinvent himself." "He had deep core values that were good," Bonfiglio said on Carlin's consistency. "Take care of other people. Take care of the planet. There was a sense of fairness and rooting for the underdog. Those would shine through, even in his darkest stuff." For more on Kelly breaking down George's personal politics, how some hijacked his stances, how he used his platform to champion for social justice, his targeted criticism on both the left and the right, his legacy of free speech, and more, you can read the full article here. George Carlin's American Dream will premiere on HBO on May 20th and 21st and stream on HBO Max on May 20th.