Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Unveils New 1/6 Star Wars Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver

Hot Toys is returning to a galaxy far, far away with the debut of a brand new Star Wars 1/6 scale Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new Star Wars 1/6 Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver figure inspired by The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The elite Star Wars walker pilot returns with weathered armor, a newly developed helmeted head, and tailored suit details.

Accessories include six swap hands, an SE-14r blaster pistol, an E-11 rifle, and a display base for dynamic posing.

Pre-orders are live at Sideshow Collectibles for $255, with the Hot Toys Star Wars figure set for a 2027 release.

Hot Toys is on a roll lately, as they have just unveiled 6 more figures that are coming to life from a galaxy far, far away. One of which will continue to build up Star Wars fans' growing Imperial Remnant collection as The Mandalorian & Grogu AT-AT Driver is here. The AT-AT Driver served the Empire as a specialized Imperial soldier who was trained to operate the massive All Terrain Armored Transport walkers. AT-AT drivers became especially famous during the Battle of Hoth in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, as the walkers discovered and attacked the hidden Rebel Alliance base.

Despite the Fall of the Empire, some of these soldiers continue to thrive, serving warlords and remnants of the Empire. The AT-AT Drive now returns for The Mandalorian, and Hot Toys puts him back into action in glorious detail. This soldier features a weathered deco, a brand new helmeted head, and a finely tailored costume. Hot Toys also included six swappable hands, an SE-14r blaster pistol, an E-11 blaster rifle, and a display base. Pre-orders are live on Sideshow Collectibles for the Hot Toys Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver for $255, with a 2027 release.

The Mandalorian & Grogu – Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver

"The massive All Terrain Armored Transport (AT-AT) walkers are commanded by specialized drivers. These elite drivers were originally trained to operate the heavy machinery of war, navigating the towering walkers through the most hostile environments to crush the enemies of the Empire. Even as the galaxy shifts in the wake of the Empire's fall, the remnants of the Imperial fleet continue to deploy these specialized troopers."

"In anticipation of the upcoming Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu™ film, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the 1/6th scale Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver™ Collectible Figure. The highly detailed collectible figure features a newly developed Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver helmeted head and armor set applied with weathering effects."

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