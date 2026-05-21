Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

New Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link C-14 Ironhide Debuts

There is More Than Meets the Eyes as Hasbro has announced new Transformers Takara Tomy figures like Missing Link Ironhide

Article Summary Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link C-14 Ironhide debuts, reviving the Autobot veteran with premium collector detail.

The Transformers Ironhide figure features three modes: robot, Nissan Cherry Vanette wagon, and a 1984-inspired toy mode.

Modern articulation, chrome-plated weapons, a rocket runner, and heat-sensitive emblem update this classic Transformers release.

Missing Link Ironhide stands about 5.7 inches tall and is available now to preorder through Hasbro Pulse for $124.99.

Ironhide is one of the toughest and most loyal Autobots in the Transformers universe. Traditionally serving as a veteran weapons specialist and bodyguard, Ironhide is known for his courage, heavy firepower, and unwavering dedication to Optimus Prime. Across multiple Transformers series, Ironhide transforms into heavily armored vehicles such as pickup trucks or vans designed for durability and combat support. Hasbro is now turning back the clock as they debut their newest Takara Tomy Transformers Missing Link figure with Ironhide.

Coming in at 5.7" tall, Ironhide will feature three converting modes with his classic Nissan Cherry Vanette minivan, his new Missing Link robot mode, and a classic 1984 toy design mode. Ironhide is ready for action with his laser, rocket runner, drill, and a human to help keep him undercover in can form. These Missing Link figures bring back iconic toy nostalgia for a new decade while incorporating modern toy mechanics to create something special for new and old fans alike. Pre-orders for this delightful Takara Tomy Transformers release are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $124.99.

Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link C-14 Ironhide

"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to a build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

In 1984, the Japanese release of the Ironhide figure was canceled. Now, Missing Link gives Ironhide his due, with a more anime-accurate look and a third mode that pays homage to the original toy.

Convert Ironhide figure from robot to Nissan Cherry Vanette wagon and Respect modes. Figure is 135 mm (5.3 inches) tall in robot mode.

Articulation in robot mode allows the Transformers figure to be displayed in a wide range of dynamic poses.

Comes with chrome-plated laser and drill accessories and rocket runner for dynamic display. Includes a heat-sensitive emblem with a hidden design.

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