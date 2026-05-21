Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: godzilla, kyle baker, war of the worlds

Kyle Baker Asks What Did Japan Do In War Of The Worlds? Godzilla!

Kyle Baker asks what happened to Japan during the events of H.G. Wells' The War Of The Worlds? The answer is... Godzilla happened!

In the classic H.G. Wells science fiction book The War Of The Worlds, originally serialised in Pearson's Magazine between 1885 and 1897, and then in Cosmopolitan in 1987, before collected in hardcover in 1898, the attempted invasion of Earth by Martians is told by the unnamed protagonist and the invasion occur in Woking, England. It is the first sentient alien invasion story evcr told, and was a critique of British Empire colonialsim at the time. But what happened in Japan while all this v ery English savage science fiction satire was going on? The answer is… Godzilla happened.

Kyle Baker, one of the greatest comic book creators to walk this Earth, and whose Cowboy Wally Show is one of the greatest graphic novels ever published, is creating a new comic as part of IDW's Godzilla's Monsterpiece Theatre Presents line, entitled Roar Of The Worlds, for August 2026 and part of IDW's full solicits and solicitations for the month. With covers by Tom Scioli, Kyle Baker, Flops!, and Nicole Goux. It is possible this is the comic book that has most excieted me all year. I need this now. I will wait till August though.

"In this oversize one-shot, comic book legend Kyle Baker joins the fun to help Godzilla defend the planet against invaders from Mars! The War of the Worlds regaled readers with the story of what happened in England when faraway invaders arrived. This comic asks a much more important question…what was going on in Japan? The answer: Martians were getting smashed left and right by the King of the Monsters!"

It will also contain part three of Tom Scioli's Robin Hood and the Monster of Nottingham. The first two parts will be in Romeo & Juliet & Godzilla by Adam Tierney and Sean Peacock out now, and then Godzilla's The Odyssey by Frank Tieri and Ilias Kyriazis in June.

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