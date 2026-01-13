Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Potts, Nelson Returning for Season 2

Annie Potts and Craig T. Nelson are making their returns to Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage this season - here's what you need to know!

Article Summary Annie Potts and Craig T. Nelson return as Meemaw and Dale in Season 2 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

Their guest appearances are set for the 15th episode airing April 9 on CBS, confirmed by co-creator Steve Molaro and TV Line.

Kara Arena also reprises her role as Chloe, reuniting familiar faces from previous storylines this season.

CBS's hit spinoff continues to excite with fresh family drama and big-name guest stars in upcoming episodes.

Though we still have a little more than a month to go until CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returns on February 26th, we already have some good news to pass along regarding the season's 15th episode (set to air on Thursday, April 9th). Series co-creator Steve Molaro announced on Instagram that Annie Potts (Meemaw), Craig T. Nelson (Meemaw's boyfriend Dale), and Kara Arena (Connor's ex-girlfriend Chloe) would be back before the end of the season, with TVLine confirming the episode and date.

Here's a look at Molaro's Instagram posts confirming the returns of Potts, Nelson, and Arena:

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

