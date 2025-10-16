Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Returns! Our Updated S02E01 Preview

With CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returning tonight, here's our updated preview for S02E01: "A Tie Breaker and a Huge Mistake."

Article Summary Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returns to CBS with the Season 2 premiere, "A Tie Breaker and a Huge Mistake."

Georgie and Ruben are now co-owners of Jim's tire store, kicking off new conflicts and comedic chaos.

Get episode previews and official overviews for S02E01, S02E02, and S02E03 airing this October.

Catch teaser clips and episode details as relationships and challenges heat up in Season 2.

Welcome to our first preview update for CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring "Young Sheldon" spinoff, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, with the second season kicking off tonight with S02E01: "A Tie Breaker and a Huge Mistake." Now that Georgie (Jordan) and Ruben (Jessie Perez) are the new co-owners of Jim's (Will Sasso) tire store – and now the problems really begin (for all three of them). Along with an official overview, image gallery, and sneak peek, we also have official overviews and image galleries for S02E02: "Fan Mail and Old-Timey Organ Music" (Oct. 23rd) and S02E03: "A Will and a Dead Man's Wife" (Oct. 30th).

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Eps. 1-3 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 1: "A Tie Breaker and a Huge Mistake" – Tensions rise in the tire store when new co-owners Georgie and Ruben realize they can't agree on anything, and Jim struggles to find his purpose now that he's retired. Story by Chuck Lorre & Jim Reynolds and teleplay by Steven Molaro & Steve Holland, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 2: "Fan Mail and Old-Timey Organ Music" – Georgie's upset when Mandy's new role as weekend weather girl gets her more attention from the men in town, and Connor turns to Jim for help when he's asked to play the organ at the high school baseball game. Story by Steve Holland & Nadiya Chettiar and teleplay by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 3: "A Will and a Dead Man's Wife" – Georgie's not ready for his mother to start dating again. Meanwhile, Jim and Audrey struggle to make their wills. Story by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick and teleplay by Steve Holland & Jim Reynolds, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

