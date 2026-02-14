Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E12: "The G Word…" Images & More

Check out the overview and images for CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E12: "The G Word and a Blaspheming Bimbo," set for March 5th.

Article Summary Preview Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E12: "The G Word and a Blaspheming Bimbo" airing March 5th.

Mandy's live TV remark threatens her job, Georgie's business, and the family's reputation in the new episode.

Get a refresher on S02E11, "A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job," with story details and insights.

Catch up on the drama and comedy as Georgie and Mandy face new challenges in parenting and marriage.

With a big "Young Sheldon" reunion on the horizon, we've got a look at what's ahead with CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Previously, we looked at what Feb. 26th's return episode, S02E11: "A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job," had to offer. We've now added the official overview and image gallery for the following episode, March 5th's S02E12: "The G Word and a Blaspheming Bimbo" – and things aren't looking good for Mandy (Osment) after a comment on live television isn't exactly well-received.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E11 & S02E12 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 11: "A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job" – Audrey and Mandy urge Jim to find a new hobby now that he's retired and driving them crazy. Story by Steven Molaro & Jim Reynolds, with a teleplay by Steve Holland & Nadiya Chettiar. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 12: "The G Word and a Blaspheming Bimbo" – Mandy makes a controversial remark on live TV that puts her job, Georgie's business, and the family's reputation at risk. Story by Steve Holland & Yael Glouberman, with a teleplay by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!