Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E18 Preview: Honoring George

Georgie's plans hit a roadblock on CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, S02E18: "A New Scoreboard and a Horse's You Know What."

Article Summary Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E18 finds Georgie fighting Fagenbacher over a tribute to his late father, George.

Episode 18 preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, and multiple sneak peeks teasing Georgie's latest roadblock.

CBS also previews Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Episodes 19-21, spotlighting career feuds, money problems, and secrets.

Season 2 finale Episode 22 sets up Georgie and Mandy stepping in as Mary grows closer to Fagenbacher.

CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage kicks off a run of new episodes leading into its season finale, with Georgie (Jordan) running into a roadblock with his plans to honor his father, George. Along with an overview and image gallery for S02E18: "A New Scoreboard and a Horse's You Know What," we also have a trailer and a series of sneak peeks for you to check out. In addition, we have previews for the remaining episodes this season:

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 18: "A New Scoreboard and a Horse's You Know What" – Georgie and Fagenbacher (Matt Letscher) go head to head when Fagenbacher tries to sabotage Georgie's attempt to honor his dad. Story by Steve Holland & Nadiya Chettiar, with a teleplay by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 19: "A Little Schmoozin' and a Nose for the News" – Georgie's plan to get on the news sparks a feud between Mandy and a rival weathergirl. Meanwhile, Mandy tries to use the conflict to help her career. Story by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick, with a teleplay by Steve Holland & Jim Reynolds. Nikki Lorre directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 20: "Splurges and Secrets" – A financial windfall leads Georgie to make a questionable purchase. Meanwhile, Audrey and Jim butt heads over old secrets. Story by Chuck Lorre & Steve Holland, with a teleplay by Steven Molaro & Nadiya Chettiar. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 21: "Funky Chili and Friends Who Take Their Clothes Off" – Mandy and Jim butt heads when they take over the store for a sick Georgie and Ruben. Meanwhile, Audrey panics when Connor rekindles an old flame. Story by Steven Molaro & Rachel Intrieri, with a teleplay by Steve Holland & Jim Reynolds. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 22: "A New Beau and Someone Else's Mom's House" – Georgie and Mandy take matters into their own hands when Mary starts warming up to Fagenbacher (Matthew Letscher). Also, Audrey struggles to cope with Connor's absence. Story by Steve Holland & Nadiya Chettiar, with a teleplay by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

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