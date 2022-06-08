Ghostbusters: "Afterlife" Duo, Netflix Teaming on New Animated Series

Though Netflix's Geeked Week Day #3 will be dropping a ton of animation news later today, this was an announcement that the streamer didn't want Ghostbusters fans to have to wait for. In honor of "Ghostbusters Day," Netflix announced that a new animated series was on the way from the Ghostbusters: Afterlife team of Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan (in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation). Now let's see if we get more details as the day rolls along…

Hosted across a whole ton of platforms (including its YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch, and Facebook channels), each day will be filled with exclusive teaser & trailer premieres, sneak peeks, surprise announcements, never-before-seen footage, cast interviews, script table-reads, and more. So with that in mind, here's an updated look at what's left for Geeked Week 2022:

DAY #3 – ANIMATION (Wednesday, June 8 at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET/8 am JST)

Netflix Geeked Week After School Special at 3 pm PT/6 pm ET/7 am JST

Animation Showcase at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET/8 am JST

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Inside Look at 4:45pm PT/7:45pm ET/8:45am JST

DAY #4 – "STRANGER THINGS" (Thursday, June 9 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm GMT)

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1: Unlocked at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm GMT

The Hellfire Club: A Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Adventure at 10 am PT/1 pm ET/6 pm GMT

DAY #5 – GAMES SHOWCASE (Friday, June 10 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm GMT)

The Cuphead Show! Table Read at 11 am PT/2 pm ET/7 pm GMT

Resident Evil star Ella Balinska LIVE at the /twitchgaming Summer Gathering at 11:30 am PT/2:30 pm ET/7:30 pm GMT

Geeked Week Podcast LIVE: Best of Geeked Week at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET/8 pm GMT

Who to Expect: We don't want to spoil the surprise, but you can expect a few drop-ins from the cast and creatives behind some of the series and films listed above. And, as previously announced, we'll also have an exciting group of hosts to help break down all the jaw-dropping news and must-see first looks, including Jacob Bertrand, Megan Cruz aka jstoobs, Jaeden Martell, Reece Feldman aka guywithamoviecamera, Juju Green aka Straw_Hat_Goofy, Ella Purnell, Tiffany Smith, Felicia Day, B Dave Walters, Geoff Keighley, and Mari Takahashi.

How to Co-Stream: The Geeked Week feed will be open for co-streaming via Twitch so that our loyal fans and fellow Geeks like you can get in on the action.

How to Get the Latest News and First Looks: If you miss any of the fun, don't worry, you'll still be able to catch up. We're compiling all the biggest news and first looks to come out of Geeked Week right here on the Netflix Newsroom, and you can rewatch the full day's programming on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Tudum.com, Netflix's official companion site, will also be sharing bonus content from each day's programming.