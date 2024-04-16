Posted in: Amazon Studios, Audio Dramas, TV | Tagged: Audible, Audio Drama, Bosch, Jack Quaid, Michael Connelly, the boys, Titus Welliver

Bosch Creator Michael Connelly's New Audio Drama Stars Welliver, Quaid

The Safe Man, an audio drama based on a short story by Michael Connelly (Bosch) starring Titus Welliver & Jack Quaid, is out on May 16th.

Bosch creator Michael Connelly has not always just written in the Bosch universe featuring Harry Bosch, Mickey Haller, Renée Ballard or reporter Jack McAvoy. He has also written short stories that introduced other characters, and now one of them, The Safe Man, has been recorded as an audio drama from Audible starring Bosch star Titus Welliver and The Boys' Jack Quaid.

In The Safe Man, professional thief Brian Holloway (Jack Quaid, The Boys) was hired by famous horror author Paul Robinette (Titus Welliver, Bosch) to crack an antique safe in his home; he had no idea what he was about to encounter. Opening that safe door unleashed something sinister — something that continues to haunt him. But what exactly? And can whatever slipped through that threshold be stopped? Plagued by a series of disturbing supernatural encounters, chilling prophecies, and a criminal investigation into a missing girl, Brian begins to realize that he is inexplicably linked to the eternal and that he must defy fate if he has any chance of saving the most important person in his life."

Set against the eerie tropics of Florida, The Safe Man reimagines Michael's 2012 short story as a pulse-pounding audio drama. Delivering his signature flavor of suspense, it is produced with brilliant sound design for an unforgettable experience. There's one thing that separates this story from the Harry Bosch stories or Connelly's usual crime stories, which is the supernatural horror element that he's trying on here.

The Safe Man will be available only on Audible starting May 16 in the USA, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, and Japan. Meanwhile, production on the new seasons of Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer, and the first season of the still-untitled Renée Ballard series are all slated for this year.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!