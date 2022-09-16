Ghosts: CBS Releases Extended Season 2 Trailer; S02E01 Preview Images

In less than two weeks, CBS' Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts returns to haunt our screens for a second season. And did we mention that it's a second season that's also going to have a holiday special? We'll get to that in a minute… but first? Thanks to this week's Television Critics Association (TCA) press event, the network has been dropping a ton of trailers and previews for its upcoming premieres and returning series. And that means we have an extended trailer for the second season to share, along with a look back at the first set of preview images for the series return and more!

With the series set to return for its second season on September 29th, here's a look at the extended trailer for CBS' Ghosts, as well as the episode overview for S02E01 "Spies":

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 1 "Spies": Sam enlists the Ghosts to help secure a good review from an overly critical couple staying at the B&B. Also, Isaac tries to integrate Nigel into his friend group.

Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, and Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty. Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) are the executive producers for CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Trent O'Donnell is an executive producer (pilot only) and directed the pilot from a script by Port & Wiseman. Based on the BBC Studios distributed format.

On Thursday, December 15, viewers will be gifted a holiday-themed double episode. With Variety first reporting the news exclusively, the description for the episode reads, "When Jay's sister Bela (Punam Patel) returns to Woodstone Mansion for a holiday visit and brings along a platonic male friend, Samantha, inspired by the holiday rom-coms she adores, makes it her mission to spark a holiday romance between them. Meanwhile, the ghosts have conjured up a very different holiday plan — also involving Bela." Series showrunners Joe Port & Joe Wiseman are looking forward to some on-screen holiday festivities.

"We thought it would be fun to have our holiday episode be our version of one of those Hallmark Christmas movies because Sam is very into Christmas and rom-coms, and it's also a fun nod to Rose McIver's real-life history with those sorts of films, having starred in the 'Christmas Prince' trilogy," Port explained. "But because this is 'Ghosts,' it has a very 'Ghosts' twist to it, which turns the holiday into something very far from the wholesome family affair Sam envisioned. The double episode has tons of heart and gets to a very sweet place in the end, but takes a very weird and 'Ghosts'-y path to get there." Wiseman added, "We packed the episodes with lots of holiday fun and, in true 'Ghosts' fashion, a few twists: there will be visiting family, caroling, mistletoe, and a ghost will try to go where no ghost has gone before. It should come as no surprise that Woodstone is full of Christmas spirit."

