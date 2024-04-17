Posted in: CBS, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cbs, ghosts, preview, season 3

Ghosts: CBS Releases Season 3 Episode 8 "Holes Are Bad" Sneak Previews

Check out the two newest sneak previews for CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts Season 3 Episode 8: "Holes Are Bad."

Heading into this week's new episode of CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts, S03E08: "Holes Are Bad," we know that Sam (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar) are heading off for a ghosts-free weekend – but that doesn't mean there still won't be a whole lot of "dramedy" – especially when it's been teased that there are some "shocking revelations" about two of our ghosts on the way. Based on what we've already seen from the promo, we have a feeling that it has something to do with Flower (Sheila Carrasco)…

Ghosts Season 3 Previews: Clips, Images & Overviews

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 8 "Holes Are Bad": When Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) leave the ghosts home alone for the weekend in an attempt to have a romantic getaway, shocking revelations are made about two of Woodstone's beloved spirits. Written by Sophia Lear and directed by Jude Weng, here's a look at what's to come when April 18th hits – with two sneak previews to kick things off:

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 9 "The Traveling Agent": Pete (Richie Moriarty) discovers a power that he never knew he had – one that brings him closer to his buddy Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) – and further apart. Written by Skander Halim & Emily Schmidt and directed by Jude Weng, here's a look at what's to come when April 25th hits:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

