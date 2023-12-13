Posted in: BBC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, bbc iplayer, christmas, ghosts, preview

Ghosts Christmas Special 2023 Trailer: Haunted Holidays Ahead!

Here's a look at the official trailer for the Ghosts Christmas Special 2023, along with a look back at the overview for the finale.

Article Summary Official Ghosts Christmas Special 2023 trailer released, airing on December 25th.

Mike's mum, Betty, overstays her welcome at Button House, causing holiday tension.

Attempts to rekindle Robin's Christmas spirit lead to laughs and festive challenges.

Show's creators confirm end of Ghosts after a successful five-season spectral journey.

As the calendar inched closer to December, fans of BBC One's Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard & Ben Willbond-created Ghosts were treated to an official overview and some preview images for the upcoming Christmas Special. Of course, for those of you who got an early look, then you know that there was originally a bit more to the overview that was posted – and this is why you should read Bleeding Cool the second something posts, people! That aside, we're passing along the overview again – but we thought you might like to have the official trailer accompanying it to help connect the dots with only twelve days to go.

Christmas is just around the corner, and Mike's (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) mum, Betty (Lorna Gayle), is staying. Although she is just trying to be helpful, Mike and Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) soon lose patience with her interfering ways. There's no easy way to ask her to go home, so the couple (and the Ghosts) struggle on, with Button House feeling fuller than ever. Now a Christmas convert, Robin (Laurence Rickard) is missing that all-important 'Christmassy' feeling, so the gang share their secrets to getting into the festive spirit. But when even more decorations and merry music don't do the trick, the Ghosts wonder if Robin will be able to capture that Christmas magic again. Now, here's a look at the official trailer – with BBC's Ghosts Christmas Special 2023 hitting screens on December 25th:

"After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace. We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series, and we can't wait to share it with you all later this year," the show's creators announced earlier this year, confirming the show would be coming to an end. "We could never have imagined the reception the show has enjoyed or the fun we have had making it, and we would like to thank our amazing cast and crew, as well as everyone at BBC Comedy, BBC One, and Monumental Television for their tireless support. But most of all, we'd like to thank everyone who watches."

BBC's Ghosts Christmas Special was commissioned by Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy. Executive producers include Monumental Television's Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward & Alison Owen – and the Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Seb Barwell. The producer is Pat Tookey-Dickson, with Simon Hynd directing an episode written by Mathew Baynton and Jim Howick. Baynton, Howick, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond also serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!