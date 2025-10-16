Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Returns Tonight! Check Out Our S05E01: "Soul Custody" Preview

With CBS's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts returning tonight, here's our updated preview for S05E01: "Soul Custody."

Jay's soul is at stake as Elias Woodstone, the devil, arrives in the season opener

Get sneak peeks and an official episode overview for S05E01, plus previews for the next two episodes

Catch up on what's coming up with "Viking Wedding" and a haunting Halloween episode, "The Mummy"

CBS Premiere Week continues rolling on, with two big returns and four new episodes. In the case of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts, the fifth season couldn't start soon enough. Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh) comes a-calling, and he's not looking to leave until he has Jay's (Ambudkar) soul. Uh-oh. That brings us to our updated preview for S05E01: "Soul Custody," which includes an official overview, image gallery, and four sneak peeks at the season opener. In addition, we look to S05E02: "Viking Wedding" and the big Halloween episode, S05E03: "Halloween 5: The Mummy."

Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 1-3 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 1: "Soul Custody" – Sam, Jay, and the ghosts attempt to extricate Jay from his deal with Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh), the devil. Also, Isaac helps Patience (Mary Holland) through a crisis of confidence, and Pete and Alberta navigate the fallout from their kiss. Written by John Blickstead and Trey Kolmer, and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 2: "Viking Wedding" – Sam and Jay try to impress their trendy city friends while a misplaced bookcase threatens Thor's ability to deliver an important speech. Also, Isaac rallies the ghosts to help the couple navigate a tough customer service ordeal. Written by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 3: "Halloween 5: The Mummy" – Sam and Jay's Halloween takes a spooky turn when they accidentally unleash a mummy ghost. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

