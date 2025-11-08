Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts S05E05: "T-Daddy" Sneak Peeks & Thanksgiving Episode Preview

We've got sneak peeks for CBS's Ghosts S05E05: "T-Daddy" and a look at the Thanksgiving-themed S05E06: "Planes, Shanes and Automobiles."

It's never too early to take a look at what Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts has planned for Thanksgiving – and that's exactly what we have waiting for you below. But first, Trevor (Asher Grodman) and Abby (Gideon Adlon) are at a crossroads when it comes to Abby's career path. Meanwhile, Jay (Ambudkar) has some labor issues to tackle in the restaurant in S05E05: "T-Daddy," and we've added a trailer and four sneak peeks to our updated Season 5 preview below. In addition, S05E06: "Planes, Shanes and Automobiles" finds Jay getting one-upped by Kyle (Ben Feldman), while Sam's (McIveer) and Pete's (Richie Moriarty) respective patience for one another runs thin as an airline strike threatens a Thanksgiving reunion.

Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 5 & 6 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 5: "T-Daddy" – Trevor's relationship with his daughter is strained when he pushes her to follow a career in finance over poetry. Meanwhile, Jay confronts labor unrest at the restaurant. Written by Rupinder Gill and directed by Heather Jack.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 6: "Planes, Shanes and Automobiles" – Unsatisfied with Jay's ability to tend to their needs while Sam is away, the ghosts bring in a better babysitter, Kyle. Meanwhile, Sam and Pete get on each other's nerves during a book tour road trip, and things reach a breaking point when an airline strike threatens their ability to get home in time for Thanksgiving. Written by Akilah Green and directed by Heather Jack.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

